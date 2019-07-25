Jay Ritchie Named President of Tokio Marine HCC – Stop Loss Group

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Jay Ritchie, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Tokio Marine HCC – Stop Loss Group (TMHCC – Stop Loss Group), has been promoted to President, effective August 1, 2019, succeeding Daniel Strusz who will continue to serve the division as Chairman.



Susan Rivera, Chief Executive Officer of Tokio Marine HCC, congratulated Mr. Ritchie and commented, “Jay has been an employee of TMHCC for the past 23 years, has served in various management positions and has been instrumental in the success of the organization, including the stop loss captive business and Taft Hartley self-funded plans. He has also been very involved in the industry, serving the Self-Insurance Institute of America (SIIA) as Chairman of the Government Relations Committee, as well as Chairman of the Self Insurance Political Action Committee, before becoming Chairman of the Board in 2017.”

Mr. Strusz added, “I look forward to continuing to work with Jay as we strategically grow our stop loss and organ transplant blocks of business. I am also excited to work with Jay and our partner firms as we find solutions for employer groups in the self-funded industry.”

Today, TMHCC covers over 3,000 self-funded employers and union plans for medical stop loss and another 1,000 groups with organ transplant insurance. By listening to the demands of the market, TMHCC has developed exceptional products, unparalleled resources and value-added services that set it apart in the industry.

Mr. Ritchie stated, “I am excited to assume this position within our organization as we strive to deliver even greater value to self-funded employers and our producers. Our market continues to evolve with new challenges, and we see great opportunity to continue to build on our capabilities and cost management solutions for our clients and their members.”

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2018. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Tokio Marine HCC – Stop Loss Group is the marketing name used to describe the medical stop loss and organ transplant-related insurance operations of Tokio Marine HCC through its wholly owned subsidiary HCC Life Insurance Company (HCC Life). HCC Life is a leading provider of medical stop-loss insurance through brokers, consultants and third party administrators. The Company has financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings. HCC Life is backed by the financial strength of its parent company, HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. For more information about HCC Life, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com/life .

