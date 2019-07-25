LRAD® Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, August 12, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LRAD_LOGO_CORPORATION_RLRAD Corporation (NASDAQ: LRAD), a critical communications company, today announced plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019, after the market close on Monday, August 12, 2019. A conference call to discuss the fiscal third quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



The details of the call are as follows:

Date: Monday, August 12, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 888.390.3967

International Dial-In Number: 862.298.0702

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/31183 .

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the LRAD Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before or during the call by emailing them to ir@LRAD.com .

A replay of the call will be available approximately four hours after the conference call and remain available for 90 days in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://www.lradx.com/investors/events-presentations/ .

About LRAD Corporation

The Company's proprietary Long Range Acoustic Devices® and advanced Genasys™ critical communication solutions are designed to enable users to safely hail and warn, notify and direct, prevent misunderstandings, determine intent, establish large safety zones, resolve uncertain situations, and protect lives.

LRAD systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, homeland and border security, critical infrastructure protection, fire rescue, incident management, maritime and port security, and wildlife control and preservation. For more information, visit LRAD.com .

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@LRAD.com



