INKA Entworks’ PallyCon content security service protects video content at Lotte Cultureworks’ OTT offering SEECHU

PallyCon services are known for an impeccable record in matching global standards and ease of integration with platforms like AWS Media Services.

MAHRASHTRA, INDIA, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INKA Entworks, a leader in providing forensic watermarking and multi-DRM SaaS to OTT players, has entered into a partnership with Lotte Cultureworks, the South Korean behemoth in film distribution business, to ensure secure delivery of its streaming and offline content. Lotte Cultureworks is a popular name in OTT space with its streaming service SEECHU winning a large number of users on PCs and Android and Apple devices.

Explaining the partnership, James Ahn, founder and CEO of INKA Entworks, says, “We are glad to partner with Lotte Cultureworks’ SEECHU for protecting its early window studio content using our PallyCon SaaS with advanced cutting-edge multi-DRM and forensic watermarking technology in single workflow.”

The Lotte Group wanted to integrate its content so it could use its vast repertoire of films and shows as a composite offering. When the OTT scenario exploded, it chose to deliver to users directly. It also had plans to expand in Southeast Asia, but wanted to ensure its intellectual property was protected and losses curtailed due to piracy.

PallyCon came to the rescue. Irang Im, leader of SEECHU team, gave the rationale for choosing PallyCon: “We want to ensure that we have a robust content security strategy in place, hence we opted for PallyCon’s multi-DRM and forensic watermarking services.”

PallyCon services are known for an impeccable record in matching global standards and ease of integration with platforms like AWS Media Services. Its forensic watermarking is a cloud-based SaaS, integrated out of the box with the AWS service. It is pre-integrated with AWS CloudFront CDN and easily detects and tracks illegal distribution of content by inserting invisible watermarks. This technology is robust against reencoding, cropping, filtering, and camcoding. It inserts watermarks on the server, negating the need for third-party client player solutions.

PallyCon ensures that SEECHU content remains secured both during online delivery as well as offline consumption. SEECHU content is now protected using PallyCon’s forensic watermarking service and digital rights management (DRM) options. PallyCon offers cloud-based watermark embedding and multi-DRM packaging service to SEECHU for its ease of use and cost effectiveness. It also provides multi-DRM client SDKs to help the integration of DRM license management.

Lotte Cultureworks’s SEECHU makes the most of the PallyCon advantage by ensuring that there is no revenue leakage despite the challenges faced across territories and software ecosystems.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.