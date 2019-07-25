Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. Explains Research for Operational Area of First Recovery Expeditions

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (“TSR” or “the Company”), currently trading as Beliss Corp. (OTC: BLIS), today releases an explanation of the research and recovery targeting the Cape Romain, South Carolina, site, which is held under the ownership of Dr. E. Lee Spence by Federal Admiralty Order.



The average person thinks that most shipwrecks were sunk by storms at sea or by pirates in blazing cannon duels. As a result, even highly educated people typically believe that almost all wrecks are in extremely deep water, making salvage expeditions to them prohibitively expensive. Dr. Spence’s research shows that nothing could be further from the truth. His research, which he has compiled over the past 50 years, has revealed that the majority of the literally millions of shipwrecks that have taken place throughout history have been the result of ships simply running aground on rocks, coral reefs, sandbars, or even earlier shipwrecks.

Even when a ship's hull wasn't split open as soon as she struck, the ship was usually lost if it couldn't get free before the tide went out. A falling tide became a curse, as it put even more of the ship's weight on the rocks or jagged coral clawing at her bottom, quickly tearing holes in her hull. And, even when no holes were punched through the hull, a falling tide could lay a stranded ship over on its side. This was typically the ship’s death knell, as the crashing waves of an incoming tide would repeatedly pick up and drop the ship, hammering it to pieces in a matter of hours.

Once a wrecked ship’s cargo, regardless of whether it was gold or guano, merchandise or munitions, was spilled from the hull, it was scattered by the currents and ultimately buried. Prior to the invention of scuba, magnetometers and underwater metal detectors, treasure seekers had no practical way to find the gold, coins and other valuable artifacts that were hidden from their view by the constantly shifting mud and sands that make up most of the sea floor.

However, that doesn't mean all of the wrecks and their treasures are lost within swimming distance of the beach, although staggering numbers have been. Some of the most dangerous shoals are sandbars located miles from shore with deeper water on all sides. Today’s vessels can usually pass with safety on either side of such shoals. But in the past, without modern charts and GPS, such shoals often spelled doom for a ship and its cargo. That scenario has been repeated countless times.

That is exactly why Dr. Spence first became interested in the outer shoal of Cape Romain, South Carolina. The shoal is over 3 nautical miles from shore and right on a path that has been used by sea captains for hundreds of years. Dr. Spence’s research uncovered numerous accounts of vessels lost after striking the shoal, and he actually discovered a valuable shipwreck on his very first trip to the shoal. Over a period of time, he found more and more wreckage from various ships lost on and around the shoal. Although still within U.S. territorial waters, the shoal is completely outside of the state’s jurisdiction when it comes to shipwrecks. Dr. Spence filed a claim with the federal district court, and, through the judge’s order, he was legally recognized as the exclusive owner of the wreckage. All of that means the state has no right to a share of what is salvaged from his wrecks. These are just some of the many shipwrecks that TSR expects to be working under Dr. Spence’s direction. Spence knows he has just begun to search the wrecks at the Cape Romain site.

Additional information on Dr. Spence and some of his past discoveries is available at www.shipwrecks.com/about-spence .

About Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery (presently Beliss Corp.)

TSR is a Nevada corporation based in St. Petersburg, Florida, with various shipwreck area agreements being pursued and entered into for the discovery and recovery of valuable historic shipwrecks in North America and the Caribbean. The Company is also focused on the development of media opportunities along treasure themes. Treasure Shipwreck & Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

