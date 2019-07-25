Glance Technologies Announces Appointment of U.S. Technology Entrepreneur Neil Crist to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (“Glance” or the “Company”) (CSE:GET) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Neil Crist to its Board of Advisors, to assist Glance with its expansion into the United States.

One of Mr. Crist’s most notable business successes was as the founder and CEO of Venuelabs, a location-based analytics company, based in Seattle, Washington, that was acquired by Groupon in 2015. Mr. Crist has most recently partnered with Peter Rex as Director of Product for a new technology business that is revolutionizing the real estate maintenance space. Mr. Crist formerly held senior roles at Moz and Groupon. At Moz, Mr. Crist served as the Head of Product, Design & Engineering where he was responsible for the company's total product portfolio producing over $50M in annual recurring revenue, with double digit year over year revenue growth.

“I am very excited to be joining Glance as I believe in the innovation of the Glance Pay® mobile payment solution, the company and its’ team,” said Mr. Crist. “Glance’s solution provides such value to the hospitality industry in the U.S. due to the pain points being so prevalent here.”

“With Glance’s priority focus being on growth within the United States, having Mr. Crist provide his experience, connections, industry insight and knowledge to our team strengthens our ability to expand in key markets and provides further expertise aligned with our strategic vision,” said Mr. Jonathan Hoyles, Interim CEO of Glance Technologies. “We are excited to welcome Neil to our team and look forward to working with him.”

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies is the owner of Glance Pay ® and Glance PayMe , a pair of complementary smartphone payment applications that enable merchants to provide their customers with quick secure payments, digital rewards, and a better customer experience.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech .

