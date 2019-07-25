Envision Solar Adds Leading Commercial Real Estate Management Firm Accesso Services To Growing Roster of Customers

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq CM: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, today announced that it has received the first order for three EV ARC™ units from Accesso, a major commercial real estate owner and manager serving multiple regions throughout the United States. These EV ARC™ products will provide emissions-free charging for employees and the public at Meridian Business Park in Durham, NC, one of the many properties that Accesso manages.



“Our mission at Accesso is to make the world a better place one building at a time and installing the EV ARC units is the perfect example of our commitment to sustainability and to positively impacting the communities in which we operate while not disrupting parking spaces for our tenants. It’s a win-win for everyone!” said Daniel Goldstein, Managing Partner at Accesso.

Accesso chose Envision’s solar powered and rapidly deployable EV ARC™ product because of its ease of installation and because it provides a highly visible demonstration of their commitment to the environment. The EV ARC™ will deliver true zero-emissions EV charging for visitors and employees, without environmental impact, the need for permitting, construction or a utility connection or resultant bill. As EVs become more widely adopted, the ability to add distributed, transportable, solar powered chargers without planning, construction or grid upgrades makes the EV ARC™ product the ideal solution for commercial real estate companies managing growing EV charging demand.



“Accesso is a large and well-established commercial real estate management company with multiple properties primarily located in the South and Midwest, which provides us with significant opportunity to increase our presence within those geographies,” said Desmond Wheatley, president and CEO of Envision Solar. “People need to charge at work and when conducting other kinds of business or recreation, and those types of locations are generally managed by commercial real estate companies like Accesso. We believe that this is another great market for Envision and the numbers support that belief.”

According to The New York Times, there are at least 105 million -- and maybe as many as 2 billion -- parking spaces in the United States1, the majority of which are controlled by commercial real estate companies. As EV charging requirements expand with the increased adoption of EVs, commercial real estate locations will increasingly need to install EV chargers to remain competitive. Envision Solar views this market as a major opportunity.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. EV ARC™ generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the NasdaqCM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583 . Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Accesso

Accesso is a full-service, vertically integrated commercial real estate investment manager, owner and operator that aims to provide superior returns to its U.S. and international individual and institutional investors. Accesso’s focus is on acquiring commercial office properties in Class A assets in urban or high-growth markets or viable Class B+ properties primed for transformation throughout the U.S. Accesso’s portfolio includes 39 office properties covering 15 million square feet. Its affiliate, Accesso Services LLC, provides proactive, cost efficient property management services with an owner’s mindset. Accesso is headquartered in Hallandale Beach, FL and has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Minneapolis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. press release may contain forward-looking statements, including those related to the closing of the offering. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.





Media Contact:

Lucia Asbury

Envision Solar International, Inc.

(858) 799-4583

gosolar@envisionsolar.com

Investor Relations:

Tristan Traywick

Senior Account Director

CORE IR

(516) 222-2560

tt@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

1 https://www.nytimes.com/2012/01/08/arts/design/taking-parking-lots-seriously-as-public-spaces.html





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.