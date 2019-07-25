AgJunction Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), the Autosteering Company™, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



AgJunction management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-573-5992

International dial-in number: 1-270-215-9903

Conference ID: 3889731

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor center section of the company’s website at https://agjunction.com/ .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 22, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 3889731

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds approximately 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman™, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com .

Contact

Media

Jeff Morris, Corporate Communications, AgJunction

1-510-933-4808

jmorris@agjunction.com

Amy McEvoy, Associate Public Relations Director, Rhea + Kaiser

1-630-955-6622

amcevoy@rkconnect.com

Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Managing Director

1-949-574-3860

AJX@gatewayir.com



