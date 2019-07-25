Global $2.4 Billion Anti-Drone Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Drone - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Anti-Drone market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2400.7 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 29%



Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Laser System, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 30.4%.



The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1286.3 Million by the year 2025, Laser System will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 35% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$197.5 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$123.8 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Laser System will reach a market size of US$77.4 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$370.7 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Competitors identified in this market:



Battelle Memorial Institute (USA)

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Dedrone, Inc. (USA)

DeTect, Inc. (USA)

DroneShield Limited (Australia)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Liteye Systems Inc. (USA)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

SAAB AB (Sweden)

SCG Security &

Counterintelligence Group LLC (Switzerland)

SRC, Inc. (USA)

Thales Group (France)

Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC. (USA)





