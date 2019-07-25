Global Light Vehicle Transmissions and Clutches Market Forecasts Report 2019-2034 Featuring Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner, Exedy, FCC, GETRAG, Jatco, LuK, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, ZF
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE transmissions and clutches sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global car transmissions and clutches market study includes:
- Automotive OE transmissions (manual, automated manual, automatic, dual-clutch, continuously variable) fitment and market size data
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (conventional step, continuously variable, infinitely variable, dual-clutch, manual, automated, hybrids, clutch management systems, disconnect clutches)
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and VMs including Land Rover, Torotrak, Camcon Automotive, Mazda, ZF Friedrichshafen, BorgWarner (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive transmission suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
This transmission and clutches market report allows you to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive transmissions sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in the automobile transmissions sector
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Track key companies' activities and prospects
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Clutches
- Aisin Seiki
- BorgWarner
- Exedy
- FCC
- LuK
- Magneti Marelli
- Valeo
- ZF
- Transmissions
- Aisin Seiki
- Recent product developments
- GETRAG
- New modular DCT family
- JATCO
- Recent product developments
- ZF
- ZF's transmission range
- Others
- Aisin Seiki
- Clutches
- Forecasts
- AMTs - automated manual transmissions
- Automatic transmissions
- CVTs - continuously-variable transmissions
- DCTs - dual-clutch transmissions
- Electric transmissions
- Manual transmissions
- Markets
- Clutch market overview
- Europe
- Japan
- North America
- Transmission market overview
- Australia
- China
- Europe
- India
- Iran
- Japan
- Korea
- Mercosur
- North America
- Other Asia Pacific
- Russia
- South Africa
- Thailand
- Clutch market overview
- Technologies
- Clutch technologies
- Bosch's eClutch
- FCC's clutch innovations
- Pendulum dampers
- Schaeffler's AWD disconnect clutch
- Schaeffler's E-Clutch
- Schaeffler's electronic clutch management system
- ZF's Clutch-by-Wire
- ZF's solution for commercial vehicles
- Transmission technologies
- AMTs - automated manual transmissions
- Hybrid innovations to overcome AMT market barriers?
- Sports cars and AMTs go well together
- Automatic transmissions
- CVTs and IVTs - continuously-variable and infinitely-variable transmissions
- Bosch sees Asia as a major opportunity for CVTs
- Ford and GM looking at CVTs again?
- Honda increasing CVT use
- Mazaro's reversible variable transmission
- Ultimate Transmission's double roller toroidal CVT
- DCTs - dual-clutch transmissions
- DCTs case studies
- FCA's in-house DCT development
- GETRAG
- Honda's DCT with torque converter
- JLR's Polar 3 DCT and TRANSCEND
- New transmissions and new transmissions factory for Mercedes-Benz B-Class
- VW's 10-speed DCT development stopped
- DCTs case studies
- Electric vehicle transmissions
- Future transmissions: number of gears or number of modes of primary importance?
- Gear ratio spread developments
- Manual transmissions
- Planetary traction drives
- AMTs - automated manual transmissions
- Clutch technologies
- Transmission sourcing patterns
- Examples of external transmission supply patterns
- In-house vs. external suppliers
- Market shares for external supply
