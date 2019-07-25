SIMBA Chain Celebrates Launch of New Smart Contract as a Service on Microsoft Azure Marketplace at Microsoft Inspire

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) SIMBA Chain has chosen Las Vegas to celebrate the launch of its new cloud-based blockchain solution, Smart Contract-as-a-Service, on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, betting the ease and speed of developing, testing, and deploying custom enterprise-level distributed apps (dApps) will captured the attention of attendees of Microsoft Inspire, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre.



Inspire is Microsoft’s largest annual global partner-to-partner networking event that attracts thousands of attendees from more than 130 countries to connect, collaborate, and share experiences and insights to ignite business growth.

SIMBA Chain’s launch is well timed. Government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and startups are looking to blockchain as a transparent, verifiable system for establishing and enforcing contracts, transferring assets and sharing data. SIMBA Chain’s Smart Contract-as-a-Service removes the barrier to entry by enabling users to deploy blockchain dApps for iOS, Android, and the web in minutes rather than months. Users define the assets and parameters and SIMBA Chain auto generates the smart contract and API keys that interface to the blockchain. This reduces development time and cost and enables rapid prototyping and deployment.

SIMBA Chain CEO Joel Neidig says Inspire is the perfect venue for introducing its Smart Contracts as a Service and availability on Azure Marketplace. “People come to Inspire from all over the world to learn what’s coming next from Microsoft and partners like SIMBA Chain that are powering the smart economy with transformative digital technology. We’re excited to be part of Azure Marketplace and showing people just how easy it is to put blockchain to work.”

“What drew us to SIMBA Chain was the ease of use, quick deployment, and interoperability.” says Silas Garrison, CEO of Health Space Data Systems.

SIMBA Chain runs on Microsoft Azure, a calculated decision by the company. “We believe Azure is the most extensive, trusted cloud infrastructure in the world. Azure is a tremendous asset for our government and business customers; with SIMBA’s help, they can adopt and blockchain with confidence and without time-consuming vetting,” says Neidig.

“We really believe in the power of blockchain. Combining SIMBA’s Smart Contract as a Service with Azure Blockchain Service creates an ecosystem that can accelerate blockchain enterprise scalability for our customers” says Ian Bergman, Managing Director Americas, Microsoft for Startups.

SIMBA Chain attended the Inspire Blockchain Roundtable, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre, South Plan H. Click for more information.

About SIMBA Chain, Inc.

SIMBA Chain was established in 2017 as the result of a grant awarded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to the University of Notre Dame Center for Research Computing and ITAMCO to develop a secure, unhackable messaging and transaction platform for the U.S. military. SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform enables users, developers, government, and enterprises to quickly develop and deploy blockchain dapps for iOS, Android, and the web. SIMBA Chain is the recipient of TechPoint’s 2019 Mira Award for New Product of the Year and 1st Source Bank’s Commercialization Award. The platform supports Ethereum and is on the verge of adding more blockchain protocols to their cutting-edge platform.

