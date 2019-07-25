Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of MADISA Group and Wyoming Machinery Company to the Boom Truck Crane Distribution Network

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEVIEW, Ill., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced the expansion of its crane distribution network to include former Terex Dealers MADISA Group based in Nuevo Leon, Mexico and Wyoming Machinery Company based in Casper, Wyoming.



MADISA Group and Wyoming Machinery Company join the growing network of boom truck crane dealers supporting Manitex products, worldwide. Initial stocking orders have been placed for cranes including the popular A62 and TC-500, and deliveries are expected to begin in the current quarter.

Steve Kiefer, President, Chief Operating Officer, added, “The changing landscape of the boom truck business continues to bring opportunity to Manitex, and we are proud of our legacy as a consistent and stable provider of quality industrial equipment. We are excited to have MADISA Group and Wyoming Machinery Company added to the Manitex boom truck crane distribution network and look forward to supplying their growing business with our line of Manitex boom truck cranes.”

MADISA Group is one of the largest machinery distributors in Mexico with over 70 years of experience selling and servicing premier industrial equipment brands, such as Caterpillar, Link-Belt, Palfinger, Case and New Holland to the construction, mining, oil & gas and transportation industries, throughout its more than 80 locations across Mexico. Wyoming Machinery, with four locations across the state of Wyoming, has been a leading equipment provider of high-quality equipment and service for more than 50 years.

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes, and railroad cranes), truck-mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla. The company also has a minority ownership in ASV Holdings, Inc. which manufactures and sells a line of high-quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

