‘See What You’ve Been Missing’ at PRGXchange, the annual thought leadership conference presented by source-to-pay global leader PRGX

PRGX welcomes finance and procurement professionals to annual educational conference; Global innovation and economics experts announced as featured speakers

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced “See What You’ve Been Missing™” as the theme of its 2019 PRGXchange™ conference.



PRGXchange, the company’s annual thought leadership event for finance and procurement professionals, will be held September 15-17, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Keeping with the conference theme, “See What You’ve Been Missing,” attendees will explore best practices and lessons learned from business leaders at the forefront of the industry in extracting more value from their source-to-pay (S2P) processes by applying next generation, digital solutions to recovery audit, contract compliance, supplier collaboration and S2P analytics business challenges.

Conference attendees can participate in interactive discussions with global S2P leaders on best practices, network with industry experts and learn about innovations that are transforming the role of recovery audit professionals globally.

“Even as supply chain and source-to-pay complexity proliferates, PRGX clients are leading the industry with innovative solutions to improve their bottom lines and drive shareholder value. It’s an honor to bring industry leaders together at PRGXchange, celebrate their best-in-class approaches and create a collaborative environment for knowledge and idea sharing,” said Ron Stewart, President and CEO of PRGX. “This year’s agenda features more client insights than ever before. This dynamic lineup of senior client leaders and industry experts promises firsthand insights on how they’re tackling real-world challenges and transforming source-to-pay to deliver even greater value moving forward.”

This year’s conference includes keynote sessions from featured speakers Tiffani Bova, Global Customer Growth and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce, and Alex Chausovsky, Economic Analyst at ITR Economics.

“Whether it is a keynote address on the main stage or breakout sessions with their industry peers, each session is designed to help attendees learn how to get more value out of their S2P processes and data,” said Stewart.

Each year, PRGXchange attracts finance and procurement leaders from every sector of business, including: retail, pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, grocery and technology.

To learn more about the 2019 PRGXchange Conference, http://www.prgx.com/prgxchange .

About PRGX

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 80% of the top 15 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients’ financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

PRGX Global, Inc.

Ron Stewart, President & CEO

770.779.3900

600 Galleria Parkway, Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30339

Media Contact:

Jamee Nelson

PRGX Global, Inc.

770.779.3213

Jamee.Nelson@prgx.com



