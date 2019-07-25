Magen McGahee Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. Discusses Business Plan and Recent News in a New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com  

/EIN News/ -- TOCCOA, Ga., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB: GAXY) (the “Company”) a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that Company COO and CFO, Magen McGahee is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/7-24-19-smallcapvoice-interview-galaxy-next-generation-gaxy/.

Magen McGahee of Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model for the Company, the recent milestones for the company in 2019, and the operational goals for the remainder of 2019. Recently, GAXY announced as a result of its recent participation as an exhibitor at GAMEIS (http://www.gameis.org/), in Savannah, GA, it has signed AIOS Group LLC as a value-add reseller.

"Our recent successful forays into new market segments coupled with the addition of several value-add resellers show why we were so excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. We are extremely optimistic about our future with the foundation we have built over the last couple of years," stated McGahee. "Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

About SmallCapVoice.com Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, audio interviews, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

mgilbert@magellanfin.com

p317-361-2392

SmallCapVoice.com Contact

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

SSmith@SmallCapVoice.com

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.