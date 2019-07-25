Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Commences Patent Infringement Lawsuit; Seeks Permanent Injunction and Damages

/EIN News/ -- LEWIS CENTER, OH, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME 2 C" or the "Company"), a leader in mercury emissions control in North America, has announced that it has initiated patent litigation against certain defendants in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware for infringement of United States Patent Nos. 10,343,114 (the “’114 Patent”) and 8,168,147 (the “’147 Patent”) owned by the Company. These patents relate the ME 2 C’s two-part Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) process for mercury removal from coal-fired power plants.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are (i) Vistra Energy Corp., AEP Generation Resources Inc., NRG Energy, Inc., Talen Energy Corporation, and certain of their respective affiliated entities, all of which are owners and/or operators of coal-fired power plants in the U.S., and (ii) Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., DTE REF Holdings, LLC, CERT Coal Holdings LLC, Chem-Mod LLC, and certain of their respective affiliated entities, and additional named and unnamed defendants, all of which operate or are involved in operations of coal facilities in the U.S.

In the lawsuit, ME 2 C alleges that each of the defendants has willfully infringed the Company’s ‘114 Patent and ‘147 Patent and seeks a permanent injunction from further acts of infringement and monetary damages. The full text of the complaint and exhibits filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware are available for review as follows: Complaint , Exhibit A and Exhibit B .

Learn more about ME 2 C’s two-part Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA®) process at https://www.midwestemissions.com/sea-technology .

Richard MacPherson, President and CEO of ME 2 C, stated, “This lawsuit represents the first formal legal action we have taken against infringers to enforce and protect our patented technology. We regret that this action is necessary, but the Company must defend its intellectual property and protect shareholder value. We hope that this process will not be necessary in the future.”

ME 2 C has retained Caldwell Cassady & Curry P.C., an IP law firm based in Dallas, Texas, to represent it in patent enforcement and litigation. Devlin Law Firm LLC, an IP law firm based in Wilmington, Delaware, has been retained to act as co-counsel.

About Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (ME 2 C®)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCQB: MEEC) delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions, providing performance guarantees, and leading-edge emissions services. ME 2 C has developed patented technology and proprietary products that have been shown to achieve mercury removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing unit output and preserving the marketability of fly-ash for beneficial use. For more information, please visit www.midwestemissions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Company Contact:

Richard MacPherson

Chief Executive Officer

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp.

Main: 614-505-6115

rmacpherson@midwestemissions.com

www.midwestemissions.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Satya Chillara

Darrow Associates

Direct: 510-396-2776

schillara@darrowir.com

www.darrowir.com





