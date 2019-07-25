Global Quartz Glass Market Review 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quartz Glass Market - Analysis By Product Type (High Purity Quartz Glass, Ordinary Quartz Glass), By End-User Industry, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Quartz Glass market has been analysed for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Quartz Glass Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Global Quartz Glass market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period driven by the ongoing expansion of the industry, increasing use of advanced technologies coupled with growing consumer demand for cleaner energy, the growing economy as well as increasing government's stringent regulations for a safe and pollution-free environment.

Asia-Pacific Quartz Glass market is projected to display a growth primarily driven by growing economy and establishment of manufacturing facilities as well as surging government regulations to drift from thermal energy to solar energy, thereby boosting the demand of quartz glass in Photovoltaic industry. Moreover, major quartz glass manufacturing companies come from the Asia-Pacific.



China and India are the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by Japan and South Korea in the forecast period. The market of Quartz Glass is driven by rapid price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.



Global Quartz Glass Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global Quartz Glass Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Product Type - High Purity Quartz Glass, Ordinary Quartz Glass

By End-User Industry - Lamp & Lightning Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Communications Industry, Photovoltaic Industry, Others

Regional Analysis - Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Quartz Glass Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Product Type - High Purity Quartz Glass, Ordinary Quartz Glass

By End-User Industry - Lamp & Lightning Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Communications Industry, Photovoltaic Industry, Others

Country Analysis - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Japan, South Korea (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Quartz Glass Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Product Type - High Purity Quartz Glass, Ordinary Quartz Glass

By End-User Industry - Lamp & Lightning Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Communications Industry, Photovoltaic Industry, Others

