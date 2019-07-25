Global Downhole Equipment Market, 2014-2019 & 2024: Analysis by Equipment, Application, Region, and Country

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Downhole Equipment Market: Analysis By Equipment, Application (Well Drilling, Well Completion, Well Intervention, Formation and Evaluation, Oil and Gas Production), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Downhole Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Global Downhole Equipment market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rise in offshore and onshore oil and gas exploration and production activities, growing consumer demand for cleaner energy, the growing economy as well as increasing government's stringent regulations for safe and pollution free environment.China is the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by India and Indonesia in the forecast period.



The growth of the Downhole equipment market is primarily driven by an ongoing increase in drilling activities worldwide. The operational cost incurred in E&P activities has dropped with the advent of operational efficiencies and technological innovations. This has resulted in a rise in exploration of unconventional resources, thereby spurring the global demand for the Downhole equipment. The Downhole tools aid in reducing the cost related to oil recovery activities in order to ensure a large quantity of oil production during the period 2014-2018.



According to the research report, the Asia Pacific Downhole Equipment market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 5.20% during 2019-2024, primarily driven by growing economy and increasing oil and gas well exploration and production as well as surging government regulations for the use of cleaner fuel to reduce pollution. China is the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by India and Indonesia in the forecast period. The market of Downhole Equipment is driven by rapid crude oil price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook, Year-2017



5. Global Downhole Equipment Market Environment



6. Downhole Equipment Outlook



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Benchmarking

8.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

8.3 SWOT Analysis



9. Global Downhole Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

9.1 Global Downhole Equipment Market: By Value (2014-2018)

9.2 Global Downhole Equipment Market: By Value (2019-2024)

9.3 Global Downhole Equipment Market - By Equipment (Flow & Pressure Control, Drilling Tool, Impurity Control, Downhole Control, Handling Tool), By Value (2014-2024)

9.3.1 Global Downhole Equipment Market: By Equipment Market Share (%) Year (2018 & 2024)

9.3.2 Market Opportunities of Global Downhole Equipment Market: By Equipment

9.4 Global Downhole Equipment Market - By Application (Well Intervention, Well Drilling, Well Completion, Formation & Evaluation, Oil & Gas Production), By Value (2014-2024)

9.4.1 Global Downhole Equipment Market: By Application Market Share (%) Year (2018 & 2024)

9.4.2 Market Opportunities of Global Downhole Equipment Market: By Application

9.5 Global Downhole Equipment Market: By Regional Analysis

9.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System Market: By Regional Market Share(%) (2018 & 2024)



10. Americas Downhole Equipment Market: An Analysis



11. Europe Downhole Equipment Market: An Analysis



12. Asia Pacific Downhole Equipment Market: An Analysis



13. Middle East & Africa Downhole Equipment Market: An Analysis

14. Company Profiles

14.1 Halliburton

14.2 General Electric

14.3 Weir Group

14.4 National Oilwell Varco

14.5 Aker Solutions

14.6 Schlumberger

14.7 Oil States International Inc.

14.8 Forum Technologies

14.9 Superior Energy Services

14.10 Essential Energy Services

