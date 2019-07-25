Zomedica’s Dr. Bonnie Bragdon to Speak at AVMA Convention 2019 on Sunday, August 4

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, today announced Dr. Bonnie Bragdon, Vice President of Marketing and Veterinary Affairs, will speak during two sessions at AVMA Convention 2019 on Sunday, August 4, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

Novel Application of Technology in Diagnostic Testing will take place from 12:00 – 12:20 p.m. in the Convention’s Digital District. The discussion will highlight the challenges veterinarians face in diagnosing and managing canine cancer. Advancements and applications of microfluidics for the detection of circulating tumor cells in human and veterinary medicine will also be featured.

Additionally, Dr. Bragdon will discuss Novel Applications of Technology in Diagnostic Testing: How Cell Phones, Lasers, and Inkjet Printers Will Lead to Advances in Practice from 5:00 – 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, in room 143BC.

The session will cover topics including the use of Raman spectroscopy and bulk acoustic wave sensors in clinical diagnostics. Raman spectroscopy has been used commercially in drug production and biomedical research for decades. Dr. Bragdon will focus on Zomedica’s application of Raman spectroscopy in pathogen identification and antibiotic stewardship. Additionally, Dr. Bragdon will discuss how bulk acoustic wave sensors can improve immunoassay accuracy in veterinary medicine. Immunoassays are widely used in veterinary medicine to diagnose diseases. Bulk acoustic resonator technology is now cost-effective and can be used to drive improvements in immunoassay accuracy at the point-of-care. Currently, optical and electrical sensors are used, with limitations in performance, to measure binding events that provide results for clinical decision making.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com .

