Husky Energy Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend and Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.

The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019. The dividends will be payable on September 30, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2019.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (% ) Dividend Paid ($/share)

Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 Series 2 Regular 3.417 $0.21532 Series 3 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750

Investor and Media Inquiries:



Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602



