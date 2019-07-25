Industrial Insulation: Global Market Research Report 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Insulation Market by Form (Pipe, Blanket, Board), Material (Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Plastic Foams), End-use Industry (Power, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Cement, Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial insulation market is projected to register a CAGR of 5%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

The increasing demand for electricity owing to rapid urbanization, growing population, and rising requirements of power & energy in emerging economies are the major drivers for the industrial insulation market. Another factor driving the industrial insulation market is the strict regulations mandating the use of industrial insulation to conserve energy and achieve efficiency in operations.

However, the fluctuations in the availability and prices of raw material, low awareness about the application of insulation, and increasing use of renewable energy sources such as Solar PV can hinder the growth of the market.



Mineral wool segment is expected to be the fastest-growing material for industrial insulation, during the forecast period.



Mineral wool is an in-organic insulation material formed by using molten basalt rock, glass or industrial waste. Reduced temperature fluctuations, energy conservation, and availability in pre-formed shapes are the advantages of the material. Mineral wool is used in heavy industrial applications such as power generation, chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, and cement owing to its high-temperature sustainability. The presence of the properties mentioned above, along with easy availability, and low cost are the major drivers for the use of mineral wool in industrial insulation.



Pipe form is expected to be the largest utilized form of industrial insulation during the forecast period.



Pipe is the major form of insulation used in power, oil & gas and chemical & petrochemical industry, as it facilitates a smooth transfer of fluid from one section to another. Industrial insulation materials such as mineral wool, plastic foam, and calcium silicate can be formed easily into a pipe shape. Pipe form has high dimensional stability and compressive strength. Presence of these properties acts as the major driver for the use of pipe form in industrial insulation.



Power is estimated to be the largest end-use industry of industrial insulation market during the forecast period.



Power generation is the largest end-use industry for industrial insulation. Insulation is used to cover a variety of equipment such as steam pipes, heat storage tanks, and boilers, among others in the power generation industry. The power generation market in developed countries such as the US, and the UK, among others, are saturated since the electricity demand in these developed countries is stable. However, the need for electricity in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa is growing, mainly driven by industrialization, urbanization, population growth, and rapid electrification. These factors drive the demand for industrial insulation in the power generation industry.



APAC is projected to be the largest industrial insulation market during the forecast period.



APAC was the most promising market for industrial insulation in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growing population, increasing demand for petrochemical-based products, rapid industrialization, and urbanization are demanding more electricity, hence driving the APAC industrial insulation market. Shifting demographics such as aging population, growing awareness about health & fitness, and improving lifestyle standard are responsible for the high growth of the market in the food & beverages segment. In addition, rapid infrastructural development is driving the construction sector; thus, propelling the industrial insulation market in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Industrial Insulation Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Insulation Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Industrial Insulation Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mineral Wool

6.3 Calcium Silicate

6.4 Plastic Foams

6.5 Others



7 Industrial Insulation Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pipe

7.3 Blanket

7.4 Board

7.5 Others



8 Industrial Insulation Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Power

8.3 Chemical & Petrochemical

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.5 Cement

8.6 Food & Beverage

8.7 Others

8.8 Top Industry vs Top Country Mapping



9 Industrial Insulation Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 UK

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.7 Poland

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Vietnam

9.4.8 Rest of APAC

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 Iran

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.4 Egypt

9.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.3 Colombia

9.6.4 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Bench-marking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Market Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.5 Competitive Situation & Trends

10.5.1 Investment & Expansion

10.5.2 Merger & Acquisition

10.5.3 New Product Launch

10.5.4 Agreement & Collaboration



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Owens Corning

11.2 Saint Gobain

11.3 Knauf Insulation

11.4 Kingspan Group PLC

11.5 Rockwool Group

11.6 Armacell International S.A.

11.7 Cabot Corporation

11.8 Johns Manville

11.9 Insulcon B.V.

11.10 Promat (Etex Group)

11.11 Others

11.11.1 Aerofoam USA LLC

11.11.2 Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd.

11.11.3 Beijing New Building Material (Group) Company Ltd.

11.11.4 Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials Company Limited

11.11.5 Dyplast Products

11.11.6 Glassrock Insulation Company S.A.E.

11.11.7 Hutchinson

11.11.8 L'isolante K-Flex S.p.A.

11.11.9 NMC International S.A.

11.11.10 PGF Insulation

11.11.11 Tecresa Proteccion Pasiva, S.L.

11.11.12 Temati

11.11.13 Unifrax

11.11.14 Union Foam S.p.A.

11.11.15 Visionary Industrial Insulation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40wy6r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Insulation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.