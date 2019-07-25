Ammonium Phosphate Market Size is Projected to Witness a Rapid Growth by Forecast to 2023, Predicts Market Research Future

Ammonium Phosphate Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Mono-Ammonium Phosphate, Di-Ammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Polyphosphate), Application (Fertilizers, Flame Retardant, Water Treatment Chemicals, Food & Beverage and Others) and Region - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the Global Ammonium Phosphate Market can expect a great run during the forecast period (2016-2023) at an excellent growth rate.

Esteemed Companies:

Some of the esteemed companies shaping the Worldwide Ammonium Phosphate include S.A. OCP (Africa), Coromandel (India), Vinipul Inorganics Private Limited (India) Eurochem Group AG (Switzerland), Prayon S.A (Belgium), Yidu Xingfa Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Jordan Phosphate Mines Company Limited (Jordan), Innophos, Inc. (U.S.), Maaden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Saudi Arabia), Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG (Germany), Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Yara (Norway), Yunnan Yuntianhua International Chemical Co., Ltd (China), FORBES PHARMACEUTICALS (India), and others.

Growth Boosters and Key Barriers:

The Worldwide Market for Ammonium Phosphate could project considerable growth over the forecast period with its rising use in animal feed as well as industrial applications. Hike in demand for fertilizers across agriculture-driven nations in the world such as India can positively impact the market in the long run. Ammonium Phosphate is mainly used in the manufacturing of fertilizers.

Surge in investment by prominent agriculture-driven economies, including Brazil and India, will result in strong product demand over the review time frame. Additionally, growing promotion of FDI within the agricultural sector could encourage the use of advanced technologies due to rising knowledge among farmers. These factors are bound to elevate the demand for Ammonium Phosphate in the subsequent years.

Expanding worldwide population along with the increasing demand for food and food products is presumed to kick off the agriculture industry growth. This could help accelerate the demand for Ammonium Phosphate across the globe in the near future. Moreover, the mounting need for water treatment in the wake of water scarcity and rising demand in industrial applications are thought to be major deciding factors of the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Ammonium Phosphate Market can be segmented on the basis of the Type and Applications.

The Types of Ammonium Phosphate in the market are mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), and ammonium polyphosphate.

Application-Wise, the market caters to fertilizers, flame retardant, water treatment chemicals, food & beverages, and others.

Regional Insight:

The Main Markets for Ammonium Phosphate are Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is perceived as the largest Ammonium Phosphate Market, in response to the rising demand for fertilizers in agricultural driven countries like India and China. Also, high production as well as exportation of agrochemicals in India, China, Malaysia and Indonesia could benefit the market to a great extent. Likewise, the increasing urbanization and industrialization have elevated the demand for water treatment, which favors the market as well. Plus, governmental concerns regarding safe drinking water have led to numerous regulations like Zero Liquid Discharge Policy by the Ministry of Environment & Forest. To illustrate, Tamil Nadu government in India has made Zero Liquid Discharge mandatory for all the industries. Under 12th Five Year Plan (2007-2012) by Indian government, water supply & sanitation is provided, funded by Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

The rising use of chemical fertilizers in the United States (U.S.) acts as the major driver for the North America Ammonium Phosphate Market. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) conducted a survey on pest’s management, which reports that the use of fertilizers in at least significant crops has risen in the country, some of which are corn, barley, oats, cotton, rice sorghum, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

Latin America is considered to be a substantial food production and export region in the world, with huge land expanse and favorable topography. Mexico is the major exporter of fertilizers used for producing crops like wheat and corn, trailed by Brazil and Argentina.

Interestingly, growth of the Europe market could be sluggish in the forthcoming years. This could be accredited to the strict regulations like the European Sustainable Phosphorus Platform (ESPP) for EU Fertilizer Regulation which implements nutrient recovery rules for biochars, struvites, pyrolysis and ashes products.

