Food Stabilizers Market Trend is Expected to Witness a Rapid Growth by Forecast to 2023, Predicts Market Research Future

Market Dynamics

The global Food Stabilizers Market could achieve a robust CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023), predicts Market Research Future (MRFR). The market position will reach greater heights with rising in demand for customized products by food manufacturers.

A food stabilizer is a type of a food additive used for preserving it. They are generally used for avoiding spillage and separation of water and oil in food items like salad. They also find use in ice creams for preventing the formation of ice crystals. Hydrocolloids like locust bean gum, pectin, alginate, agar, carrageen, cellulose and cellulose derivatives, gelatin, guar gum, starch, xanthan gum and gum Arabic are extensively used food stabilizers.

Food stabilizers are used for maintaining the physio-chemical condition of a food item so that the homogeneous dispersion is ensured. These aid in retaining the shape, color, consistency, stability, and texture of food products. These benefits have augmented the appeal of food stabilizers, consequently finding use in a broad range of food products like confectionery, bakery, sauce, beverage & convenience food, dairy product, and others.

Carrageenan, pectin, agar-agar, calcium chloride, and gelatin are among the most commonly used food stabilizers in food items. At present, demand for food stabilizers has risen in recent years due to the increasing popularity of convenience food and organic food combined with the strong influence of westernized food habits. The market also benefits from the general increase in disposable income and the spike in demand for food stabilizers in the dairy & confectionery industry. With that said, strict government regulations on usage and quantity could set the market back to some extent. Nevertheless, the elevated demand for organic products would ensure that the worldwide food stabilizers market notes a fantastic advancement in the years ahead. Also, with the rising number of players entering the food stabilizer market, the competitive landscape could depict an intensified rivalry in the conjectured time frame.

Key Players and Industry Buzz

BASF SE (Germany), Nexira (France), DowDuPont (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), CP Kelco (US), Palsgaard (Denmark), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Hydrosol (Germany), Ashland (US), among others.

July 2019 Nexira, with the aim of boosting immune health, has launched Immunell. The latter includes natural yeast extract blended with prebiotic acacia fiber. It helps support cellular regeneration, reinforce gut barrier, and also enhance the immune system. Immunell is a natural food stabilizer made of yeast containing nucleotides.

Regional Aspect

The main markets for Food Stabilizers Market across the globe are Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the rest of the world (RoW).

With the largest share in the food stabilizers market, Europe gets strong backing from the presence of many significant players that are constantly striving to elevate their position. The hike in demand for packaged food also adds to the strength of the regional market.

North America food stabilizers market’s strongest contender is the United States U.S.), trailed by Canada and Mexico. The market in the United States is progressing considerably on account of the changing lifestyle along with the varying food consumption patterns. The surge in demand for natural ingredients within packaged food has changed the ingredient buying behavior of food & beverage vendors in the region; resulting in the rising usage of natural food stabilizers.

Given the rising per capita disposable income of people and the expanding food & beverage industry, the market in Asia Pacific could achieve the highest CAGR during the assessment period. Also, the growing inclination of consumers towards packed food and beverages stimulates market growth. A massive population density paired with elevating disposable incomes of individuals is some of the macroeconomic factors positively affecting the market.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide market for has been segmented depending on the source and application.

Source-wise, the food stabilizers market has been considered for natural and synthetic. The natural segment is considered for plant, seaweed, microbial, and animal.

With respect to the application, the food stabilizers market is split into bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, convenience food, beverages, poultry & seafood, and others.

