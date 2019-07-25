Vegetable Oil Market Share is Expected to Gain Maximum CAGR Growth by Forecast to 2023, Predicts Market Research Future

Vegetable Oil Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Peanut Oil, Olive Oil, Others), Packaging Type (Bottles, Pouches, Others), Distribution Channel (Store, Non-store), Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2023

Market Synopsis

The growth of the Vegetable Oil Market can be ascribed to its high nutritional value. It has relatively higher nutrient content as compared to its alternatives such as mustard oil. This, in turn, has increased its consumption levels in the past few years and is poised to continue the same consumption pattern over the next couple of years. A moderate CAGR is projected for the global vegetable oil market across the review period 2018 to 2023 by Market Research Future in its latest observation.

Introduction of oils with added benefits to heart health is one of the key factors having a great influence on the growth of the vegetable oil market. It is poised to keep adding to the revenues generated by market players in the years to come. Also, the shift towards a health-conscious food pattern is prognosticated to boost the sales of oil made from vegetables. This, in turn, is expected to catalyze the expansion of vegetable oil market over the next couple of years.

Factors such as increasing income and rising awareness about the benefits of vegetable oil are poised to drive the proliferation of the market over the next few years. In addition, increasing applications in industrial uses, hydrogenated oils, and fuel are further anticipated to accelerate revenue generation in the vegetable oil market in the foreseeable future.

Key Players and Industry Buzz

The Manischewitz Company (US), Waitrose & Partners (UK), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), The J.M. Smucker Co. (US), Unico (Canada), IFFCO (UAE), Woolworths Group Limited (Australia), Marico Limited (India), Edible Oils Ltd. (UK), and Adani Wilmar Limited (India) are some of the major participants of the vegetable oil market.

The key players in the global vegetable oil market are focusing on the expansion of their product portfolio to capitalize on developmental opportunities. Also, increasing investments in research & development are being observed by the industry leaders for introducing innovative products. In order to gain an edge over competitors, market participants are adding ingredients to boost the nutrient profile of the oil. For instance, many producers are focusing on the addition of ingredients that facilitate the upliftment of heart health. In addition, investments in advertisements are projected to further boost the profile of these players in the years to come. Packaging innovations are also expected to fuel competition among the brands over the next few years.

In May 2019, the Indian government has a mission named ‘National Mission for Vegetable Oils’ for promoting indigenous production of vegetable oils and lessen the reliance on imports for the same.

Market Segmentation

By product type, the Vegetable Oil Market is segmented into olive oil, palm oil, canola oil, sunflower oil, soybean oil, peanut oil, and others.

The global vegetable oil market, based on packaging type, has been segmented into pouches, bottles, cans, and others.

The segments, based on distribution channel include store based (convenience stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and others) and non-store based.

Regional Assessment

Based on region, the global vegetable oil market has been segmented into four important regions - Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is anticipated to secure the pole position through the assessment period. The increasing population of the region, in conjunction with rising health benefits, is projected to favor the growth of the regional market in the forthcoming years. In addition, rising production of vegetable oil in fast-developing countries such as India and China are poised to have an encouraging influence on the expansion of the vegetable oil industry over the next couple of years.

