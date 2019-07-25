GDS to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings,” “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, before the open of the U.S. markets.



The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 13, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 13, 2019).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 China: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 7993415

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.gds-services.com .



A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 21, 2019 09:59 AM U.S. ET:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 China: 400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 7993415

About GDS Holdings Limited

GDS Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GDS) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company’s facilities are strategically located in China’s primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud neutral, which enables customers to connect directly to all major PRC telecommunications carriers and to the largest PRC and global cloud service providers hosted by GDS in many of its facilities. The Company has an 18-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s base of customers consists predominantly of hyper-scale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



GDS Holdings Limited

Laura Chen

Phone: +86 (21) 2033-0295

Email: ir@gds-services.com



The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Phone: +1 (212) 481-2050

Email: GDS@tpg-ir.com

Ross Warner

Phone: +86 (10) 6508-0677

Email: GDS@tpg-ir.com





GDS Holdings Limited



