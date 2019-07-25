JAGGAER and ConnXus Provide Strategies for Responsible and Sustainable Supply Chains

Register today for August 6th webinar

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company, announces an upcoming webinar with ConnXus , to provide guidance and strategies for developing sustainable supply chain sourcing practices; sustainable sourcing is the integration of ethical, social, and environmental factors into supplier selection processes. ConnXus provides supplier management software solutions to simplify the complexities of global supply chains and allow buyers to achieve their goals of responsible and sustainable sourcing.



Register here for the August 6 th 11AM ET webinar

Simplification and streamlined supply chains are often the result of introducing consistent ethics across a supplier network, reflected in lower prices, improved supplier performance and heightened levels of service. Sustainable sourcing becomes a critical business driver as supply chains expand into developing countries in a quest for greater production capacity and lower cost. The value of sustainable sourcing is realized through reduced risk, better supplier relationships and the fulfillment of a corporate social contract with a company’s ethical guidelines, its customers and the global community.

During the webinar ConnXus and JAGGAER will discuss the nature of sustainable sourcing and provide actionable guidance to help understand and engage a supply chain sustainability program.

On August 6th at 11AM ET, you’ll learn:

How strategic sourcing and sustainability mitigate risk throughout the supply chain.

How innovative digital solutions (eProcurement) increase the efficiency and effectiveness of sourcing strategies.

How to implement strategic sourcing: best practices, where to start, and partnering with suppliers to foster competitive advantage.

Strategic sourcing is the key to establishing a responsible and sustainable supply chain. Join Jim Kanir and Jennifer O’Neal Harris from ConnXus and Emily Chandler from JAGGAER to see how organizations can develop a successful strategy.

Register for the for Tuesday, August 6, 11:00 AM ET Webinar:

How sustainable and strategic procurement strengthen your supply chain

JAGGAER’s REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate,” and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

For more information on REV2019

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

Visit our media center for more press on JAGGAER or join the conversation on Twitter @JaggaerPro .

JAGGAER ONE unified platform image

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Lundin

Stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.