The American Childhood Cancer Organization and The Color Run Partner to Raise Awareness for Pediatric Cancer Around the World

/EIN News/ --

Beltsville, MD, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In an effort to expand ACCO’s grassroots initiatives and increase childhood cancer advocacy, ACCO is teaming up with The Color Run to bring people together and make the world a happier, healthier place. As their first national non-profit partner, ACCO will work closely with The Color Run to provide life-saving programs for children simultaneously battling cancer and malnutrition in Africa.



Since The Color Run participants are already interested in nutrition and wellness, ACCO thought it was important to give the children the opportunity to experience an immediate impact and improve their outcomes in the fight against childhood cancer. No child can be cured of cancer without the necessary nutritional needs for their body to fight cancer as well as tolerate the aggressive cancer treatments.



Ruth Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of the American Childhood Cancer Organization and President of Childhood Cancer International stated, “ACCO is so excited to be teaming up with The Color Run to raise awareness for childhood cancer, the number one cause of death by disease for children in the United States - and around the world. In low to middle income countries, children fighting cancer must also fight malnutrition at the same time. With this partnership, these children will now have their best shot at tolerating treatment and going on to live a long, healthy life.”



In addition, at various runs across the United States, The Color Run will spotlight children with cancer, hold exclusive color throws and stuff swag bags with facts about childhood cancer.



“The Love Tour definitely has a special feel to it,” said Isaac Krieger, The Color Run Erie event director. “Every Color Runner is going to leave the event feeling like they were just a part of something extraordinary.”



The Color Run is a five-kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color. More than half of the participants are first-time 5K runners. The Color Run partners with charities across the United States to shine a light on their amazing work and ACCO is working on the national level.



To register for The Color Run Love Tour or sign up to volunteer, visit www.acco.org/thecolorrun/

# # #

The American Childhood Cancer Organization was founded in 1970 by parents of children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer. As the nation's oldest and largest grassroots organization dedicated to childhood cancer, ACCO is committed to shaping policy, supporting research, raising awareness, and providing educational resources and programs to kids with cancer, survivors, and their families. ACCO has helped support more than half a million families over the past 50 years and is determined to make childhood cancer a national health priority because kids can’t fight cancer alone®.

Jamie Bloyd The American Childhood Cancer Organization 859-948-4626 jbloyd@acco.org Ruth Hoffman The American Childhood Cancer Organization 202-262-9949 rhoffman@acco.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.