TransUnion Healthcare Ranked #1 in Black Book's 2019 Financial Software Solutions Survey

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion Healthcare’s solutions have been rated #1 by Black Book™ in its 2019 Financial Software Solutions Survey Revenue Recovery Solutions category. TransUnion Healthcare also ranked #2 in the category of Hospital Claims & Denial Management .



The Black Book rankings are based on survey responses from 484 hospitals and inpatient organizations and 713 physician practices across 20 specific categories of financial digital transformation. These responses determine the top-performing vendors among in-demand financial software, systems and outsourcing services based on performance in customer satisfaction, loyalty and client experience.

“Since these rankings are entirely based on the opinions of the healthcare providers we serve, TransUnion Healthcare is especially honored to be ranked #1 for our Revenue Recovery solutions,” said Dave Wojczynski, president of TransUnion Healthcare. “We’re committed to offering comprehensive revenue protection solutions, and being ranked among the top vendors in both the Revenue Recovery and Denial Management categories helps further endorse the value we provide to our customers.”

TransUnion Healthcare’s top ranked Revenue Protection® solutions help healthcare providers prevent revenue leakage by engaging patients early, ensuring earned revenue gets paid and optimizing collection strategies. More than 1800 hospitals and health systems utilize TransUnion Healthcare solutions, and to date have recovered more than $5.2 billion in net revenue utilizing TransUnion Healthcare’s services.

Black Book Market Research is the parent group for Black Book Rankings, a full-service healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research company. Founded in 2002, the company today serves a wide variety of prominent national and international clients. Black Book Rankings offers complete quantitative and qualitative research services, excelling in the design of customized surveys and research approaches to meet specific client needs in healthcare, pharmaceutics, biomedical devices, managed care, health insurance, and technology.

For additional information about TransUnion Healthcare, please click here .

For a complete view of the Black Book 2019 Financial Software Solutions survey, visit https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management .

About TransUnion Healthcare

TransUnion Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of global information and insights company TransUnion, is a trusted provider of Revenue Protection ® solutions that prevent revenue leakage by helping over 1,800 hospitals and 500,000 physicians engage patients early, ensure earned revenue gets paid and optimize collection strategies. TransUnion Healthcare leverages extensive data assets, patented and peer-reviewed revenue cycle technologies and advanced analytics to uncover deep insights that help providers improve the patient financial experience, understand patient behavior patterns, reduce uncompensated care, maximize reimbursement and collectively recover over $1.0 billion annually in revenue. TransUnion Healthcare’s Revenue Protection solutions represent the most comprehensive suite of Patient Access and Revenue Recovery solutions in the industry and serve a wide range of hospitals and health systems, ambulatory and physician practices, government, healthcare payers, and healthcare partners and resellers.

www.transunionhealthcare.com

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Information is a powerful thing. At TransUnion, we realize that. We are dedicated to finding innovative ways information can be used to help individuals make better and smarter decisions. We help uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity. Today, TransUnion has a global presence in more than 30 countries and a leading presence in several international markets across North America, Africa, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Through the power of information, TransUnion is working to build stronger economies and families and safer communities worldwide.

We call this Information for Good ®

http://www.transunion.com/business





