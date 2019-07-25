Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2019 net income of $1,123,000, or $.28 per share compared to second quarter 2018 net income of $1,185,000, or $.30 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 12.32% for the second quarter of 2019 compared to 14.17% for the second quarter of 2018.



Total assets were $520.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $507.4 million at June 30, 2018. Total loans of $376.3 million decreased $2.9 million, or .8% year over year. The lending environment remains very competitive in our markets and we experienced several large commercial loan payoffs during the past twelve months. However, our loan pipeline is growing and we expect commercial and construction loan closings to increase loan balances during the second half of 2019.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, net interest income increased $25,000, or .7%. During the next several quarters, we intend to use excess cash to reduce higher interest rate wholesale borrowings. Non-interest income rose by $18,000, or 3.8% due to increased loan fees. Operating expenses increased by $117,000, or 4.5% primarily due to higher wages and benefits expense and professional fees.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on Equity (ROE) 12.32 % 14.17 % 12.42 % 13.60 % Return on Assets (ROA) 0.86 % 0.91 % 0.86 % 0.87 % Net Interest Margin 2.95 % 2.92 % 2.93 % 2.95 % June 30, 2019 2018 Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.56 % 0.47 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 8.71 % 8.24 % Total Risk-based Capital(1) 14.35 % 13.97 % Book Value Per Share $ 9.32 $ 8.52 Market Value Per Share $ 11.25 $ 12.00 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. . . Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income $ 5,068,460 $ 4,777,678 $ 10,042,146 $ 9,513,890 Interest Expense 1,467,577 1,201,560 2,876,198 2,321,250 Net Interest Income 3,600,883 3,576,118 7,165,948 7,192,640 Provision for loan losses - - - - Non-interest income 494,818 476,552 1,083,471 884,618 Operating Expenses 2,734,030 2,617,459 5,585,350 5,342,436 Income before taxes 1,361,671 1,435,211 2,664,069 2,734,822 Income tax expense 238,500 250,000 440,000 486,000 Net Income $ 1,123,171 $ 1,185,211 $ 2,224,069 $ 2,248,822 Net Income per share – diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.56 $ 0.57 Dividends declared $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): June 30, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,455,622 $ 12,422,133 Time deposits with other banks 44,387,000 47,834,000 Securities 41,633,532 40,971,026 Loans 376,254,807 379,195,022 Allowance for loan losses (2,742,679 ) (2,655,800 ) Loans, net 373,512,128 376,539,222 Premises and equipment, net 8,625,432 7,914,647 Other assets 21,508,487 21,765,211 Total Assets $ 520,122,201 $ 507,446,239 Liabilities Deposits $ 409,887,337 $ 401,676,958 Other borrowings 56,911,082 55,801,013 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 2,975,910 2,790,775 Total Liabilities 483,177,329 473,671,746 Equity Total Equity 36,944,872 33,774,493 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 520,122,201 $ 507,446,239

Contact:

Kevin A. Twardy

CFO and COO

989-875-5528



