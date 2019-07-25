OpsRamp Introduces New Partner Program To Bring Hybrid Infrastructure Monitoring and Management With AIOps to More Enterprises Worldwide

The program includes sales and technical training, and go-to-market support

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE. Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the service-centric AIOps software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for the hybrid enterprise, today announced the launch of its new OpsRamp Partner Program to equip a growing global ecosystem of channel partners and resellers. This new, enhanced program includes sales and technical training, marketing, demand generation, and selling resources, as well as go-to-market support. The OpsRamp Partner Program is designed to help both technology and solution partners build expertise around hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure management, with a deep product and customer focus, so they can expertly serve their customers, differentiate their practices and grow a profitable hybrid infrastructure monitoring and AIOps business worldwide.

OpsRamp is guiding its investment in its partner program based on the results of its recent partner survey. Through this survey, OpsRamp learned that partner’s decision to participate in a partner program is driven mostly by enticing sales margins, incentives, and benefits to the partner organization; followed by the competitiveness of the featured offering in the market. Rounding out the factors that drive partner involvement are pre- and post-sales support, and marketing and lead-gen support; followed by sales training and enablement as the most important factors.

OpsRamp’s new partner program utilizes a single partner portal with simple, globally consistent membership requirements. The partner portal provides centralized access to marketing, sales, and technical resources, enablement, and training. Key benefits include:

Enhanced Partner Support : Partner education, sales support, and customer onboarding and implementation support for expediting partner and customer adoption, maximizing partner revenue and value delivered to customers.

: Partner education, sales support, and customer onboarding and implementation support for expediting partner and customer adoption, maximizing partner revenue and value delivered to customers. Increased Co-marketing : New go-to-market strategies, assets, event opportunities, and co-branded initiatives for demand generation.

: New go-to-market strategies, assets, event opportunities, and co-branded initiatives for demand generation. Increased Operational Support: Streamlined systems for accelerated deal registration, quotes, and orders, as well as account management and customer support.

“Insights from OpsRamp really help elevate our customer’s engineering teams, and help them move out of the trenches to be more innovative, creative, and think about the business,” said David Ishmael, Vice President of IT Operations and Analytics for Trace3. “Trace3 and OpsRamp engage with customers together and we’re making big waves in the industry. OpsRamp delivers constant innovations to its platform to stay one step ahead of customer demand.”

“The new, enhanced OpsRamp Partner Program demonstrates our commitment to the success of our channel partners,” said Mike Munoz, Chief Revenue Officer for OpsRamp. “A critical mass of large enterprises are in the midst of digital transformation and need a platform that can discover, monitor and optimize hybrid, multi-cloud, and cloud native infrastructure. This program allows partners to capture this momentum and quickly deliver value for their customers.”

To learn more about OpsRamp Partner Program, visit opsramp.com/partners/

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid digital operations. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and managed service providers like Carousel Industries, GreenPages, Trace3, and NTT Data run OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation. Learn more at OpsRamp.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e7f9c19-8d74-47ee-9dc5-0ffb009682c5

Partner program attributes that drive partner decision to participate Partner program attributes that drive partner decision to participate



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.