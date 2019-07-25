Australia Data Center Market 2019-2024: Prominent Investors/Vendors are NEXTDC, Pulse Data Centre, edgeDC, Fujitsu, Virtutel&Flexenclosure, and Equinix
The Australia data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018 - 2024. NEXTDC, Pulse Data Centre, edgeDC, Fujitsu, Virtutel&Flexenclosure, and Equinix are the prominent investors/vendors in the Australia data center market.
The improvement in submarine connectivity is boosting the Australia data center market growth. For instance, the Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) project was deployed in 2018, which linked Perth, Western Australia to Singapore via Indonesia with 40 Tbps capacity.
The adoption of SaaS services by SMEs is driving the Australian cloud computing market. Healthcare, retail, banking and insurance, mining, and public sectors are investing significantly in digitalization of their business operations. Government agencies are taking the initiative to digitize several sectors. The Australian government is investing around30 billion on high-speed internet access in multiple cities across the continent.
The growing adoption of cloud infrastructure, increasing digital transformations, high investment in big data and IoT technology, Growing investment in colocation facilities in Australia, and high emphasis on renewable energy procurement are expected to drive the datacenter investment in Australia. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Australia data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.
The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter market in Australia and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019 - 2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the Australia data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter market.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- The number of IoT connections is expected to double by 2024 in Australia. The government is upgrading its infrastructure that is likely to facilitate the development of smart cities.
- The investment in renewable infrastructure in Australia is to increase the share of renewable energy in the total power generation by 50% in 2025. Over 21% of electricity generated in Australia in 2018 was through renewable sources.
- Over 80% of Australian enterprises plan to invest in big data technology in applications such as financial modeling, security and fraud detection, retail and e-commerce.
- Sydney and Melbourne are the leading data center markets in Australia. These cities are witnessing investment from colocation providers such as Fujitsu, Equinix, Digital Realty, and NEXTDC.
- The adoption of cloud servers is to grow with the rise in the use of cloud platforms in the Australia data center market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Snapshot
2. List of Datacenter Investment in Australia
3. Investment Opportunities in Australia
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2018
4. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
5. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
6. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
7. Australia Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
8. Australia Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
9. Australia Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
10. Australia Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
11. Australia Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
12. Australia Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
13. Australia Data Center Market by Geography
- Sydney
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Melbourne
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Other Cities
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024
14. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Investors
Companies Mentioned
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- HPE
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- AECOM
- Aurecon
- Benmax Group
- Bruce Shaw
- CM+A
- Cockram
- ControlWorks
- DEM
- FDC Construction &Fitout Pty Ltd
- Hutchinson Buliders
- John Holland
- Nilsen
- Taylor Group Construction
- VOS group
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Condair Group
- Cummins
- Delta Group
- Eaton
- Euro Diesel
- Legrand
- Hitec Power Protection
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Stulz
- Vertiv
- AirTrunk Operating Pvt Ltd
- Canberra Data Centres
- D Coin
- DC Two
- Digital Realty
- edgeDC
- Equinix
- Flexenclosure
- Fujitsu
- Keppel Data centres
- NextDC
- Pulse DC
- Virtutel
