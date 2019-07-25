Australia Data Center Market 2019-2024: Prominent Investors/Vendors are NEXTDC, Pulse Data Centre, edgeDC, Fujitsu, Virtutel&Flexenclosure, and Equinix

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australia data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018 - 2024. NEXTDC, Pulse Data Centre, edgeDC, Fujitsu, Virtutel&Flexenclosure, and Equinix are the prominent investors/vendors in the Australia data center market.



The improvement in submarine connectivity is boosting the Australia data center market growth. For instance, the Australia Singapore Cable (ASC) project was deployed in 2018, which linked Perth, Western Australia to Singapore via Indonesia with 40 Tbps capacity.



The adoption of SaaS services by SMEs is driving the Australian cloud computing market. Healthcare, retail, banking and insurance, mining, and public sectors are investing significantly in digitalization of their business operations. Government agencies are taking the initiative to digitize several sectors. The Australian government is investing around30 billion on high-speed internet access in multiple cities across the continent.



The growing adoption of cloud infrastructure, increasing digital transformations, high investment in big data and IoT technology, Growing investment in colocation facilities in Australia, and high emphasis on renewable energy procurement are expected to drive the datacenter investment in Australia. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Australia data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



The report considers the present scenario of the datacenter market in Australia and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019 - 2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the Australia data center market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the datacenter market.



Key Highlights of the Report:

The number of IoT connections is expected to double by 2024 in Australia. The government is upgrading its infrastructure that is likely to facilitate the development of smart cities.

The investment in renewable infrastructure in Australia is to increase the share of renewable energy in the total power generation by 50% in 2025. Over 21% of electricity generated in Australia in 2018 was through renewable sources.

Over 80% of Australian enterprises plan to invest in big data technology in applications such as financial modeling, security and fraud detection, retail and e-commerce.

Sydney and Melbourne are the leading data center markets in Australia. These cities are witnessing investment from colocation providers such as Fujitsu, Equinix, Digital Realty, and NEXTDC.

The adoption of cloud servers is to grow with the rise in the use of cloud platforms in the Australia data center market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Snapshot



2. List of Datacenter Investment in Australia



3. Investment Opportunities in Australia

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

6. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

7. Australia Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

8. Australia Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

9. Australia Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

10. Australia Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

11. Australia Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

12. Australia Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

13. Australia Data Center Market by Geography

Sydney

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Melbourne

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Cities

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

14. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Investors



Companies Mentioned



Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

AECOM

Aurecon

Benmax Group

Bruce Shaw

CM+A

Cockram

ControlWorks

DEM

FDC Construction &Fitout Pty Ltd

Hutchinson Buliders

John Holland

Nilsen

Taylor Group Construction

VOS group

ABB

Caterpillar

Condair Group

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Euro Diesel

Legrand

Hitec Power Protection

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Vertiv

AirTrunk Operating Pvt Ltd

Canberra Data Centres

D Coin

DC Two

Digital Realty

edgeDC

Equinix

Flexenclosure

Fujitsu

Keppel Data centres

NextDC

Pulse DC

Virtutel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wld2l





