Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market to 2024 - Emergence & Prominence of Omnichannel and Retail Reality / Dynamic Pricing / Guided Purchase Modeled on Consumer Behavior
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Shelf Label Market (ESL Market) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electronic shelf label market (ESL Market) is expected to reach more than $2 billion by 2024, growing at an impressive CAGR of around 27% during 2018-2024.
The rise in the retail environment is one of the prominent factors driving the global ESL market. The growing trend of retail stores to reduce the number of paper sheets to label price tags is driving the global electronic shelf label market. The introduction of dynamic pricing in-store through ESL has led retailers to provide a holistic experience to consumers, thereby driving the demand in the global market. Also, the replacement demand from retailers in developed economies is a major growth factor in the market.
The declining cost of semiconductor chips, micro-displays, and sensors, the rise in consumer expenditure in emerging economies, increase in minimum labor wages, and SKU proliferation warranting smart inventory management are expected to drive the global ESL market during the forecast period.
The emergence of omnichannel and retail reality, increase in dynamic pricing, are some of the prominent factors expected to drive the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market) during the forecast period.
The use of e-ink technology in EPDs increases the efficiency of EPD shelf labels, thereby influencing their adoption. In addition, the increase in the click and collect' trend, where customers make the purchase online and collect the purchase from the store is increasing the growth of the global market.
In terms of sales, revenues, and innovation, the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market) is dominated by two major players - Pricer and SES Imagotag. Price, replacement, and integrated services, portfolio depth, and brand reach are the major factors that help vendors to remain competitive in the market.
Many ESL installation contracts often turn into a multi-year arrangement wherein the service includes the supply of tags (electronic price tag, digital price tag), price, and supply analytics, POS hardware, and software. Further, the competition in the electronic shelf label market (ESL Market) is expected to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Necessity for Dynamic Pricing
8.1.2 Declining Cost of Semiconductor Chips & Sensors
8.1.3 Declining Prices of Micro Displays
8.1.4 Imminent Retail Automation
8.1.5 High ROIs
8.1.6 Rise in Consumer Expenditure in Emerging Economies
8.1.7 Increase in Minimum Labor Wages
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 High Fixed Cost Limits ESL Adoption
8.2.2 E-commerce to Challenge Brick-and-Mortar Retail Model
8.2.3 Battery Life of ESL
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Emergence & Prominence of Omnichannel and Retail Reality
8.3.2 Dynamic Pricing
8.3.3 Guided Purchase Modeled on Consumer Behavior
8.3.4 FDI to Disrupt Retail Environment in Emerging Countries
8.3.5 SKU Proliferation Warranting Need for Smarter Inventory Management
8.3.6 Rise in Retail Environment
9 Global ESL Market
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 ESL Ecosystem
9.2.1 Cost Analysis of ESL Installation
9.3 Five Forces Analysis
10 By Communication Technology
10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
10.2 Market Overview
11 Vendor Facing
11.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
11.1.1 By Geography: Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)
11.1.2 By Geography: Market Size & Forecast (Volume)
11.1.3 Pricing Analysis of Vendors Facing ESL by Geography
11.2 Radio Frequency (RF): Revenue & Volume
11.3 Infrared Frequency: Revenue & Volume
12 Customer Facing
12.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
12.1.1 By Geography: Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)
12.1.2 By Geography: Market Size & Forecast (Volume)
12.1.3 Pricing Analysis of Customer Facing ESL by Geography
12.2 Bluetooth Low Energy: Revenue & Volume
12.3 Near Field Communication: Revenue & Volume
12.4 Other Technologies: Revenue & Volume
13 By Display Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
14 LCD
14.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
14.1.1 By Geography: Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)
14.1.2 By Geography: Market Size & Forecast (Volume)
14.1.3 Pricing Analysis of LCD ESL by Geography
14.2 Passive Matrix Display - TN DisPlay: Revenue & Volume
14.3 Active Matrix (TFT) Displays: Revenue & Volume
15 E-Paper Display
15.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
15.1.1 By Geography: Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)
15.1.2 By Geography: Market Size & Forecast (Volume)
15.1.3 Pricing Analysis of EPD ESL by Geography
16 OLED
16.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Volume)
16.1.1 By Geography: Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)
16.1.2 By Geography: Market Size & Forecast (Volume)
16.1.3 Pricing Analysis of OLED ESL by Geography
17 By End-Users
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Supermarkets & hypermarkets
17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
17.3.2 By Geography: Market Size and Forecast (Revenue)
17.3.3 By Geography: Market Size and Forecast (Volume)
17.3.4 Pricing Analysis of ESL in Supermarkets & Hypermarkets by Geography
17.4 Convenience stores
17.5 Departmental stores
17.6 Drug Stores
17.7 Others
18 By Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Overview
