Africa Data Center Market to 2024 by IT, Electrical & Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standards, Key Market Participants

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunity 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Africa data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the period 2018 - 2024.



icolo.io, MainOne (MDXi), Cloud Exchange Datacenter, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Medallion Communications are the prominent investors in the Africa data center market. Digitization is considered an important avenue for the African economy. It is transforming African economies through retail payments systems, financial inclusion, sustainable business models, and revenue administration.



Governments in the region are taking several initiatives to replace legacy systems and migrate to cloud-based services as part of smart city initiatives. IaaS is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40%, followed by SaaS at 30% with enterprises increasingly shifting to the public cloud platform. There has been a surge in colocation data center investment in markets such as Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, and Senegal in the past two years. Governments are taking initiatives to increase the share of renewable energy in the electricity generation.



Increased digitization in African countries, the adoption of cloud-based services, migration from server rooms to managed, colocation, and hybrid infrastructure services are driving the investment in the Africa data center market. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Africa data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.



Key Deliverable Includes

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW)in major countries in the region

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Africa data center market during the forecast period

Classification of the Africa data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Africa data center market

Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the Africa data center market

Key Highlights of the Report:

Telecommunication and enterprises are the major investment contributors in the Africa data center market.

The Africa market is witnessing the entry of hyperscale providers such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Service (AWS). AWS to establish its cloud region in South Africa in 2020.

VRLA UPS systems will continue to dominate the market until the price of lithium-ion declines and gains widespread acceptance in the market.

The adoption of basic rack PDUs is high in African data centers. However, the construction of new data centers is likely to be equipped with intelligent PDUs such as metered, monitored, or switched PDUs, which are likely to dominate the market.

The market is dominated by greenfield development; it will also witness an increase in modular data center construction.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Snapshot



2. List of Datacenter Investment in Africa



3. Investment Opportunities in Africa

Market Overview

Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

6. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

7. Africa Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Network - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

8. Africa Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

9. Africa Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

10. Africa Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

11. Africa Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

12. Africa Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2018 - 2024

13. Africa Data Center Market by Geography



14. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Investors



Companies Mentioned



Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Atkins

Aveng Grinaker

Concor

Edarat Group

Etix Everywhere

Future-tech

Harinsa Qatar

Huawei

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Euro Diesel

Hitec Power Protection

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Stulz

Vertiv

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cloud Exchange Datacenter

icolo.io

Internet Solutions

Liquid Telecom

MainOne (MDXi)

Medallion Communications Limited

Medasys

Telkom Kenya

Teraco Data Environments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwd57z





