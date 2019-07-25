United States Pet Insurance Market 2018-2022 - Expanding Distribution Channels Options & Expansion of Exotic Pet Insurance

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Pet Insurance Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Pet Insurance Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022), provides analysis of the US pet insurance market, with detailed analysis of market growth, and pet volume of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by number of pets insured, product and services etc.



Pets are becoming an important family member for many people in the US. For safeguard of their pets, many people are purchasing pet insurance policies. Pet insurance are similar to human insurance. In a pet insurance, insurer delivers many healthcare policy for different breed of pets and reimburses the pet owners for certain medical expenses. In layman terms, pet insurance is a service through which pet owners save on veterinary costs when pets gets sick or are injured. Most pet health insurance plans are paid on a monthly schedule and cost a few hundred dollars a year.



There are many types of pet insurance policies from which people can select the best and appropriate policy which meet their requirements. These are deductible, co-pay, premium, pre-existing conditions, maximum payouts and waiting period. In maximum payout, there are five sub-types for special cases like maximum payout per incident, maximum annual payout, maximum lifetime payout, maximum payout per body system, and maximum payout based on a predetermined benefit schedule.



In premium pet policies, there are many factors which impact the premium insurance. Such as breed of the pet, species from which pets belong, age of the pet, and location where the services is to be provided. Keeping these factors apart, pet insurance is very beneficial for pet owners as they are able to save more money, they can save their pets without hesitation, increases the accessibility to different treatment options, saves on additional treatment costs, etc.



The US pet insurance market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2018-2022). The US pet insurance market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing love for dogs and cats, growing interest of millennials for pets, etc. yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, barrier to entry, risks for a pet insurance company, etc. few new market trends are also provided such as, expanding distribution channels options, association with competing payment options, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall the US pet insurance market has also been forecasted for the years 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Trupanion Inc., FigoPet Insurance, ASPCA Pet Insurance and Pet Plan Insurance are some of the key players operating in the US pet insurance market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Pet Insurance: An Overview

2.1.1 Pet Insurance: Meaning

2.1.2 Types of Pet Insurance

2.1.3 Factors Affecting Premium Pet Insurance

2.1.4 Benefits of Pet Insurance



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Pet Insurance Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Pet Insurance Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Pet Insurance Market by Region (The US and Rest of the World)



4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Pet Expenditure: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Pet Expenditure by Value

4.1.2 The US Pet Expenditure by Basic Annual Expenses For Dogs And Cats

4.1.3 The US Pet Expenditure by Category (Live animal purchase, Pet services, Food, Supplies/OTC medicines and Vet care)

4.2 The US Pet Insurance Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 The US Pet Insurance Market by Value

4.2.2 The US Pet Insurance Market by Products and Services

4.2.3 The US Pet Insurance Market by Number of Pets Insured

4.2.4 The US Pet Insurance Market with Dog Ownership

4.2.5 The US Pet Insurance Market with Cat Ownership

4.2.6 The US Pet Insurance Market by Total Number of Pets

4.2.7 The US Pet Insurance Market by Top Encouraging Reasons

4.3 The US Pet Ownership: An Analysis

4.3.1 The US Pet Ownership by Species

4.3.2 The US Pet Ownership with Household Share



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Love for Dogs and Cats

5.1.2 Growing Interest of Millennials for Pets

5.1.3 Rapid Growth in Consumer Acceptance of Pet Insurance

5.1.4 Growing Disposable Income of a Household

5.1.5 Increasing Transparency Regarding Coverage

5.1.6 Growing Industry

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Barrier to Entry

5.2.2 Risks for a Pet Insurance Company

5.2.3 High Competition

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Expanding Distribution Channels Options

5.3.2 Association With Competing Payment Options

5.3.3 Technological and Efficiency Improvements

5.3.4 Expansion of Exotic Pet Insurance



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Pet Insurance Market: Player Analysis

6.1.1 The US Pet Insurance Market Player by Share

6.2 The US Pet Insurance Market Player: Price Comparison



7. Company Profiling

7.1 Trupanion Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 FigoPet Insurance

7.3 ASPCA Pet Insurance

7.4 Pet Plan Insurance



