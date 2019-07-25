Global Mobile Analytics Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Analysis on Application, Campaign, and Service Analytics

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Analytics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile analytics market was valued at USD 2.66 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.24 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.12% over the forecast period (2019-2024).



In the current market scenario, mobile advertising is responsible for the largest share of digital advertising, globally. For instance, Instagram's ad expenditure is increasing and brands more willing to up spend on the platform.

Majority of people use smartphones for internet search, resulting in the increased use of mobile applications and a greater focus on app analytics and mobile app marketing. According to the Ad Spends India Report 2018, the increased use of 4G and rise in the sale of low-cost smartphones have made India the second-largest online market, after China, with over 460 million internet users.

With mobile analytics, businesses can measure the involvement of mobile in their websites, in-app traffic, and specific mobile platforms. According to Salesforce, traffic share of retail website visit through mobile in 2018 was 65% and through desktop was 29%. Moreover in all quarters of 2018, mobile dominated the traffic and order growth.

With the growing use of internet, there are increasing concerns pertaining to the security breach. According to the Central Statistics Office, top mobile security hazard for 2019 is data leakage. For that type of leakage, data loss prevention (DLP) tools are expected to be the most effective form of protection. Such software is designed explicitly to prevent the exposure of sensitive information, including in accidental scenarios.

Key Market Trends



Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

Retailers are using mobile as a major marketing platform. The retail sector, especially e-commerce operations are expected to be the major source of demand for mobile analytics solutions.

Efforts of the e-commerce companies to create personalized shopping experience are expected to draw huge revenues to the mobile analytics market, globally.

According to Tableau's Retail Analytics Trends for 2019, the entire retail industry is transforming from being product focused to being customer focused, so there is a need for customer metrics.

Other trends, like 5G networks, are allowing retailers to take a leap forward. Daily flash sales reporting and AI providing tangible business value are set to increase the demand for mobile analytics in retail.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

According to TRAI, India's telecom subscriber base, for the third time crossed 120-crore mark with Reliance Jio, BSNL and Airtel adding new customers in January 2019.

According to the Indian government, India is now the second-largest mobile phone producer in the world after China. Due to this, the country is also witnessing a decrease in smartphones prices, which is further increasing the smartphones penetration in the country.

As per IAMAI, urban India with an estimated population of 455 million already has 295 million using the internet.

Immense market potential in Asia-Pacific is expected to draw several international players to expand into the region. For example, as of May 2018, Walmart acquired Flipkart to expand into the Indian e-commerce market.

Competitive Landscape



The mobile analytics market is dominated by a few giants, like Google, Facebook, and SAP SE, which occupy the majority of the market share. They are emphasizing on R&D activities related to mobile analytics.



Recent Developments



April 2019 - OpenText announced that Pandora, the largest streaming audio provider in the US, selected OpenText Media Management as the asset storage and management application for its audio and display advertising.

March 2019 - GoodData announced an expanded partnership with Vertica, an industry-leading analytical database, to build the broadest range of deployment models, to continue the company's mission to provide flexibility and openness with their embedded analytical applications.

July 2018 - TUNE unveiled updates to TUNE Links, a powerful solution that connects, routes, and measures marketing activities across audience touchpoints with a single measurement link.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Smartphone Revolution to Generate Enormous Data

4.3.2 Data Explosion from E-Commerce Likely to Propel the Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security Breach Possibility Might Hamper the Growth

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Application Analytics

5.1.2 Campaign Analytics

5.1.3 Service Analytics

5.2 By End User Vertical

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 BFSI

5.2.3 Government

5.2.4 Telecom and IT Industry

5.2.5 Media and Entertainment

5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Russia

5.3.2.4 Spain

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Indonesia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 OpenText Corporation

6.1.2 Facebook Inc.

6.1.3 GoodData Corporation

6.1.4 Google LLC

6.1.5 Tune Inc.

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Oracle Corp.

6.1.8 GateB AG

6.1.9 Tableau Software Inc.

6.1.10 AppsFlyer Ltd.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itzyjr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Online Advertising



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.