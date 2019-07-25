Global Automotive Part Cleaner & Degreasers Market is Expected to Reach USD 48.08 Billion by 2026: Fior Markets

Automotive Part Cleaner & Degreasers Market by Product (Cleaners [Brake Cleaners, Engine Flush, Others], Degreasers [Engine Degreasers, Transmission Degreasers, Others]), Type, Supply, Service, Vehicle Type, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

New Jersey, NJ, July 25, 2019 -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Automotive Part Cleaner & Degreasers Market by Product (Cleaners [Brake Cleaners, Engine Flush, Others], Degreasers [Engine Degreasers, Transmission Degreasers, Others]), Type, Supply, Service, Vehicle Type, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, the global automotive part cleaner & degreasers market is expected to grow from USD 41.12 Billion in 2018 to USD 48.08 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.97% during the forecast period from 2019-2026. The global increase in the automobile sales coupled with rising adoption of periodic maintenance services of vehicles in the developing economies around the world are anticipated to propel the global automotive part cleaner & degreasers market over the forecast period.

Market Outlook of the Automotive Part Cleaner & Degreasers

Regular cleaning and degreasing are vital part of automobile maintenance regimes. It is an integral part of looking after critical automobile components as well as maintaining a safe and healthy working of automobile engines. Degreasers are chemical products that remove grease. Degreasers often also contain other ingredients like a petroleum-based solvent or a natural solvent like citrus to further aid in breaking down grease. Whereas automobile cleaners are chemical compounds that useful in cleaning vehicle surfaces that are dusty or lightly soiled, or that require a general (non-greasy) cleaning. Growing global focus on reducing the greenhouse gas emissions, Global increase in the automobile sales coupled with rising adoption of periodic maintenance services of vehicles in the developing economies around the world are anticipated to propel the global automotive part cleaner & degreasers market over the forecast period.

Even though the factors such as growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and optimum engine performance, growth of the transportation industry as well as increasing demand for the gasoline direct injection (GDI) engines are driving the global automotive part cleaner & degreasers market. The advent of electric vehicles coupled with technological advancements in the engine coating technologies are expected to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Product Segment Analysis of the Automotive Part Cleaner & Degreasers Market

Cleaner Brakes Carburetor Engine Flush Catalytic Converter Others

Degreaser Engine Exhaust Parts Transmission Others



The degreaser segment is dominating the global automotive part cleaner & degreasers market. Engine flush cleaner is specifically used for the purpose of cleaning the inside of an engine and the oil feed system. Thus the engine flush cleaner segment dominated the global market with USD 12.16 billion revenue in 2018.

Type Segment Analysis of the Automotive Part Cleaner & Degreasers Market

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Due to eco-friendly properties as well as rising adoption of water based biodegradable cleaners, the water based cleaners segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.02% over the forecast period.

Supply Segment Analysis of the Automotive Part Cleaner & Degreasers Market

Aerosol Can

Spray Bottle

Jug

Pail

Drum

The spray bottle segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.04% over the forecast period. The spray bottles are easy to use as well as they come in handy for cleaning the hard to reach places.

Service Segment Analysis of the Automotive Part Cleaner & Degreasers Market

Original Equipment Suppliers (OES)

Independent Aftermarket (IAM)

The independent aftermarket (IAM) segment led the global market with a 58.41% share of market revenue in 2018. Factors such as cost effectiveness and easy availability were responsible for this increased market share.

Vehicle Type Segment Analysis of the Automotive Part Cleaner & Degreasers Market

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

The passenger cars segment dominate the global automotive part cleaner & degreasers market with a 68.27% share of market revenue in 2018. Unabated demand for the passenger cars from the Asia Pacific region coupled with growing focus on vehicle maintenance activities are driving were the contributing factors for this increased market share.

Region Segment Analysis of the Automotive Part Cleaner & Degreasers Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North America region emerged as the largest market for the automotive part cleaner & degreasers with a 39.82% share of market revenue in 2018. Presence of well-established automotive sector along with heightened awareness among the vehicle owners pertaining importance of periodic maintenance activities and emphasis on do it yourself (DIY) repairs were some of the reasons that led the North America region to lead the global demand for the automotive part cleaner & degreasers in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.10% over the forecast period. This increased growth rate can be credited to the growing demand for the passenger and commercial vehicles in the region as well as growing adoption of periodic maintenance services of vehicles.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

Key players in the global automotive part cleaner & degreasers market are BASF SE, The 3M Company, WD-40, The DOW Chemical Company, Wurth Inc., Fuchs Group, Zep, Inc, GUNK, Penray, ABRO Industries, Inc., The Claire Manufacturing Company, Amsoil, Airosol Company, Inc, Icer Brakes S.A., Bardahl Manufacturing Company, Wynn’s, Valvoline and The B’laster Corporation, among others.

Major players are progressively launching the professional-strength cleaning products for automotive and powersports consumers looking to protect their investments. For instance in 2018, Amsoil, announced the launch of 3 new aerosol cleaning products viz. AMSOIL Mudslinger, AMSOIL Engine Degreaser, AMSOIL Glass Cleaner for automotive and powersports applications.

About the report:

The global automotive part cleaner & degreasers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Million Gallons), consumption (Million Gallons), imports (Million Gallons) and exports (Million Gallons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

