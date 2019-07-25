Global Solar Control Window Films Market Set to Record a CAGR of 11.76% Over the Period 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Control Window Films Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for solar control window films is expected to register a CAGR of 11.76% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



Major factors driving the market studied are growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and the growing construction industry in the Asia-Pacific region. The growth in the smart glass market and other aftermarket issues, such as technical, warranty, and installation issues, is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

The construction industry dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the ongoing surge in the construction industry globally, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Growing concerns regarding UV protection are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.

Key Market Trends



Growing Emphasis on Reducing Carbon Footprint

With growing awareness of global warming and harmful effects of emissions on the environment, concerns to tackle environmental issues, among corporates and individuals alike, are consistently increasing.

Currently, efforts to develop low-energy methods for warm climates are in progress across all continents. Moreover, governments across the world are setting up targets to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, China has proposed to cut down its carbon emissions by 60-65%, by 2030.

Currently, approximately one trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity is consumed by residential, commercial, and industrial air conditioning, annually. Additionally, automotive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC systems) also consume a huge amount of energy, which results in the generation of exhaust emissions. For instance, in the United States, automotive ACs alone use 7 to 10 billion gallon of gasoline per annum. However, China is already moving ahead and is expected to surpass the United States, as the world's biggest user of electricity for air conditioning, by 2020.

In the wake of growing awareness regarding reducing the carbon footprint, consumers are opting for energy-efficient ways, which, in turn, may help in reducing the dependence on air-conditioners, like solar control panels. The usage of solar control window films can efficiently help in reducing the usage of air conditioners, as they help in keeping the interiors cool in buildings and automobiles.

These films control the amount of light and heat entering, and reduce utility costs. These films can block about 84% of solar energy that may normally enter through windows. Thereby, saving up to 30% of the utility bills by lowering heating and cooling costs, and, in turn, reducing the energy consumption.

The aforementioned factors are driving the growth in the consumption of the solar control window film market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific was found to be the major market for the consumption of solar control window films, followed by North America and Europe. The ongoing growth in the end-user industries in the region is contributing to the growth of the market, especially the construction and automotive industry.



The construction market in China is the largest in the region, which is almost two times the size of the construction industry of Japan. The growth in the construction industry of India is expected to be the highest in the region, owing to the ongoing investments in infrastructure and other considerable projects. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for solar control window films' consumption in the region, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The solar control window film market is consolidated, with top five players accounting for about 50% of the market. The major companies include 3M, Solar Gard - Saint Gobain, Polytronix Inc., Purlfrost, and Eastman Chemical Company.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Reducing Carbon Footprints

4.1.2 Upsurge in the Asia-Pacific Construction Industry

4.1.3 Safety and Security

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Smart Glass Market

4.2.2 Technical, Warranty, and Installation Issues

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Film Type

5.1.1 Clear (Non-reflective)

5.1.2 Dyed (Non-reflective)

5.1.3 Vacuum Coated (Reflective)

5.1.4 High-performance Films

5.1.5 Other Film Types

5.2 Absorber Type

5.2.1 Organic

5.2.2 Inorganic/Ceramic

5.2.3 Metallic

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Construction

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Marine

5.3.4 Design

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 Spain

5.4.3.5 France

5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Decorative Films LLC

6.4.3 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.4 Garware Suncontrol

6.4.5 Avery Dennison Israel Ltd.

6.4.6 Johnson Window Films Inc.

6.4.7 Madico

6.4.8 Polytronix Inc.

6.4.9 Purlfrost

6.4.10 Solar Control Films Inc.

6.4.11 Solar Gard - Saint Gobain

6.4.12 Thermolite

6.4.13 V-Kool USA Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Concerns Regarding UV Protection



