Global Carbon Brush Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.34 Billion By 2026: Fior Markets

Carbon Brush Market by Product (Carbon, Graphite, Electrographite, Others), Applications, Industry (Industrial, Automotive, Electrical, Other), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Carbon Brush Market by Product (Carbon, Graphite, Electrographite, Others), Applications, Industry (Industrial, Automotive, Electrical, Other), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, the global carbon brush market is expected to grow from USD 2.51 Billion in 2018 to USD 3.34 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period from 2019-2026. The key contributing factors for the market growth are rising industrial growth especially in the developing economies, demand for carbon brush, and increasing use in home appliances.

Market Outlook of the Carbon Brush

Carbon Brush is a device that conducts current between stationary wires and moving parts. It is most commonly used in a rotating shaft. The properties of copper such as good electrical conductivity, lower coefficient of friction, lower modulus of elasticity has increased the use of copper based brushes has increased. These brushes are made of graphite resins such as electro-graphite, metal-graphite, resin-bonded graphite, and among others.

Rising industrial growth especially in the developing economies, demand for carbon brush, and increasing use in home appliances are the key driving factors for the carbon brush market. Carbon brushes are not suitable for low voltage machines may limit the growth of market. However, demand from automotive industry is expected to boost the carbon brush market over the forecast period.

Product Segment Analysis of the Carbon Brush Market

Carbon

Graphite

Electrographite

Others

Carbon brush are used to conduct current between stationary wires and moving parts and are most commonly used in a rotating shaft. It is widely used in applications such as electric motors, alternators and electric generators. Carbon graphite brushes made their entrance early in the brush industry. They are high-strength materials with a pronounced cleaning action. Carbon graphite brushes are generally limited to lower current densities 45 amps/in² (7 amps/cm2) and are used on older, slower speed machines that reach maximum surface speeds of approximately 4000 feet/minute (20.3 m/sec).

Applications Segment Analysis of the Carbon Brush Market

Grounding Devices

Signal and Current Transmission

Alternators and Generators

Motors

Others

Applications segment covers grounding devices, signal and current transmission, alternators and generators, motors, others. The signal and current transmission segment held highest market share of 29% in 2018. A carbon brush is a sliding contact used to transmit electrical current from a static to a rotating part in a motor or generator. For certain types of generators or electric motors to function, the coils of the rotor must be connected in to provide electrical circuit and the current can be transferred throughout the device.

Industry Segment Analysis of the Carbon Brush Market

Industrial

Automotive

Household

Electrical

Other

The electrical segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR 6.5% during the forecast period owing to the use of copper brush in transferring electricity from a still part in a device to the part which rotates in a rotating device. Carbon brushes are used to transfer current from a stationary part of the device to the rotating part in a rotating electrical device. A carbon brush is a sliding contact used to transmit electrical current from a static to a rotating part in a motor or generator, and, as regards DC machines, ensuring a spark-free commutation. Carbon brushes are characterised by their high electrical and thermal resilience and very good sliding characteristics due to these features it is widely used in electrical applications.

Region Segment Analysis of the Carbon Brush Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of approximately 39% in 2018 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the global carbon brush market. Increasing use in electronics and automotive industries, demand of carbon brush, and rapid technological advancements are the factors that led to the growth of carbon brush market in Asia Pacific region. North America is growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing adoption of carbon brush as well as high demand of product in industrial and automotive factories.

Competitive landscape and key vendors

Major players in the global carbon brush market are Schmidthammer Elektrokohle GmbH., Elektrokarbon, A.S., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc., Mersen, Toyo Tanso Co. Ltd., Helwig Carbon Products Inc., Avo Carbon Group, Schunk GmbH, and among others. In order to their enhance market position, the key players in the global carbon brush market are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in August 2016, Wabtec Corp acquired Gerken Group, a manufacturer of components for the rail sector including carbon brushes, pantograph carbon strips, earth return units and diagnostic equipment, as well as carbon components for the power generation and industrial sectors. This acquisition expanded Wabtec’s capabilities with existing customers and in new markets.

For instance, in December 2014, Morgan Advanced Materials Electrical Carbon business announced its range of carbon brushes. These brushes was launched with new designs and materials that are resulting in longer brush life and increased generator uptime. This product was designed for use in extreme environment such as wind turbine applications.

About the report:

The global carbon brush market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (‘000 Units), consumption (‘000 Units), imports (‘000 Units) and exports (‘000 Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

