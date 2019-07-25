Global Advanced Ceramics Market is Expected to Reach USD 141.53 Billion by 2025: Fior Markets

Advanced Ceramics Market by Material (Titanate, Alumina, Zirconium, Silicon Carbide, Others), Class, End User Industry, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled, "Advanced Ceramics Market by Material (Titanate, Alumina, Zirconium, Silicon Carbide, Others), Class, End User Industry, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025". As per the report, the global advanced ceramics market is expected to grow from USD 66.47 Billion in 2017 to USD 141.53 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.91% during the forecast period from 2018-2025. Based on advanced ceramics excellent hardness, physical stability, extreme heat resistance, chemical inertness, biocompatibility, superior electrical properties, the advanced ceramic materials are witnessing a growing demand from the various industries such as heavy machinery, automotive, energy, healthcare and defense.

Market Outlook of the Advanced Ceramics

Advanced ceramics are ceramic materials that exhibit advancement over the traditional ceramic properties. New processes and advancements in forming and manufacturing techniques introduced in recent years have led to the development of ceramics materials with powerful physical, thermal and electrical properties that have opened up a whole new range of applications in a wide range of end user industries. Advanced ceramics exhibit exceptional properties that make them highly resistant to melting, bending, stretching, corrosion or wear. Their hardness, physical stability, extreme heat resistance, chemical inertness, biocompatibility, superior electrical properties and suitability for use in mass-produced products make them one of the most versatile groups of materials in the world.

Advanced ceramics have emerged as a perfect, cost-effective, high-performance alternative to traditional materials such as metals, plastics, and glass. Based on these aforementioned properties advanced ceramics are witnessing a burgeoning demand from the various industries such as heavy machinery, automotive, energy, healthcare, and defense.

Although the factors such as the growth of the electrical and electronics industry, rising call for the replacement of conventional metals with advanced ceramics are driving the market. The high raw material cost and restrictions on the mining of the raw materials are expected to present the major roadblocks for the growth of the market. Development of cost effective production technologies and increasing investment on research and development will create new opportunities for the market growth in future.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/385911/request-sample

Material Segment Analysis of the Advanced Ceramics Market

Alumina

Silicon Carbide

Zirconia

Titanate

Others

Alumina segment led the global advanced ceramics market with USD 24.87 billion revenue in 2017. Factors such as low cost of production, suitability over a wide range of application were the principal driving factors for this increased market growth. On account of their ability to endure high mechanical stress as well as high electrical voltage, zirconia ceramics are widely used in the electrical and electronics industry. Thus Zirconia segment is projected to grow at an accelerated CAGR of 11.79% over the forecast period.

Class Segment Analysis of the Advanced Ceramics Market

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

Others

Ceramic coatings segment is anticipated to grow with the highest market share of 38.04% during the forecast period. On the basis of their property for excellent corrosion resistance, the ceramics coatings are widely used in the various end user industries such as electrical & electronics, transportation, and defense & security.

End User Industry Segment Analysis of the Advanced Ceramics Market

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Medical

Environmental

Chemical

Defense & Security

Others

On account of their superconducting, semiconducting, magnetic and piezoelectric properties advanced ceramics have found a huge application value in the manufacturing of the phones, television, and computers, among others. Thus electronics and electrical segment emerged as the largest with USD 30.98 billion revenue in 2017.

Region Segment Analysis of the Advanced Ceramics Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the advanced ceramics with a 35.69% share market revenue in 2017. Rising per capita income in the Asia Pacific region is giving birth to the flourishing demand for electrical home appliances and personal electronics devices. Also, massive investment in the healthcare sector and the rise of medical tourism in the region are expected to propel the demand for medical appliances and diagnostics equipment. On account of all these factors, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.24% over the forecast period. North America region is also expected to attain a robust share of the global advanced ceramics market over the forecast period, owing to its well-established healthcare sector and electronics and electrical industry.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/advanced-ceramics-market-by-material-titanate-alumina-zirconium-385911.html

Competitive landscape and key vendors

Key players in the global advanced ceramics market are Kyocera Corporation, CeramTec GmbH, Coors Tek Inc., Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Ceradyne, Inc., Rauschert Steinbach GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd., ENrG Inc., Maruwa Co.Ltd., Central Electronics Limited, PI Ceramics, Sensor Technology Ltd, Sparkler Ceramics Pvt. Ltd., APC International Ltd, and among others. To effectively satisfy the ever increasing demand for the advanced ceramics from the electrical and electronics industry as well as medical sector, major players are focusing on increasing their production capacities via merger and acquisitions route.

For instance Kyocera Corporation in 2019, announced the acquisition of H.C. Starck GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of advanced ceramics. With this acquisition Kyocera will be able to respond quickly to clients in Europe, satisfying growing market demand for fine ceramic components used in industrial machinery.

For instance Coors Tek in 2018, announced the opening of their new research and development center in Uden, The Netherlands. This new research facility is dedicated to developing advanced ceramics capabilities to support CoorsTek customers around the world.

About the report:

The global advanced ceramics market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), consumption (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=385911&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Fior Market Research LLP

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

Blog: http://microfinancerecorder.com













Related Reports

Global Foam tape Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/foam-tape-market-by-resin-type-acrylic-rubber-385924.html

Global Generator Sales Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/generator-sales-market-by-type-diesel-gas-other-385925.html

Global High-Temperature Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/high-temperature-phase-change-materials-market-by-type-organic-385926.html

Global In-Flight Catering Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/in-flight-catering-market-by-food-offering-beverages-deserts-385927.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.