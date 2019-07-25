ForgeRock Delivers Open Banking and PSD2 Accelerators to Speed Deployment and Reduce Costs of Compliance

Hosts an On-Demand Webinar for Global Banks to Learn How to Leverage ForgeRock’s Open Banking and PSD2 Accelerator Solutions for Compliance and Competitive Advantage

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced the immediate availability of Open Banking Accelerators, for the banking and payment ecosystem, including Third Party Providers (TPPs) to jumpstart compliance with UK and related Open Banking standards. The Accelerators reduce time, cost, complexity and risk of implementation errors in making APIs secure and building a fit for purpose, robust and scalable Open Banking infrastructure.

ForgeRock has created a 45-minute on-demand webinar for organizations to learn how to easily implement the Open Banking and PSD2 standards focused on TPP On Boarding, Consent and Access to Resources. The webinar will provide an overview of ForgeRock’s Open Banking and PSD2 Accelerator solutions and the previously announced Sandbox-as-a-Service. Click here to view the webinar.

Open Banking Accelerators Make Open APIs Secure and Available

ForgeRock’s Accelerators include reference architectures, configuration, code and documentation of API security, and cover the key use cases to meet the requirements for the UK Open Banking Standard. They include a ‘mock bank’ so customers can install the accelerators standalone and immediately test. The Accelerators also comply with the Open Banking OIDC security conformance test suite.

The availability of the Open Banking Accelerator solution extends ForgeRock’s industry-leading innovation and commitment to open standards that drive global regulations. ForgeRock has a number of resources for fintechs and other industries to learn more about Open Banking and PSD2.



About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® is the Digital Identity Management company transforming the way organizations build trust and interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform™ as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the Internet-of-Things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments such as Norway, New Zealand, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in Austin, London, Bristol, Grenoble, Munich, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, Meritech Capital and KKR. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:

