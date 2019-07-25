Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global eSports Organization Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players & more

A new market study, titled “Global eSports Organization Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESports Organization Market

League of Legends World Championship, an annual League of Legends tournament, known for rotating its venues across different major countries and regions each year. Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, or eSports) is a form of competition using video games. Most commonly, esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players. Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s, when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity.

By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional esports subculture. This report focuses on the global eSports Organization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the eSports Organization development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Fnatic 
C9 
SKT 
Samsung 
RNG 
EDG 
Invictus 
OG 
LGD 
G2 
TSM 
CLG 
Team Liquid 
Echo Fox 
100 Thieves 
Clutch Gaming 
Optic 
GGS 
Flyquest 
Splyce 
Misfits 
Schalke 04 
Counter Logic Gaming

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
LOL 
PUBG 
StarCraft 
Fortnite 
CS：GO 
Other

Market segment by Application, split into 
Professional 
Amateur

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global eSports Organization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the eSports Organization development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

