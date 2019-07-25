Popstar in Luscious Lavender Gown Creates HAUTE Sensation @Lincoln Memorial

UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- British recording artist and rising pop star Aaron Paul braved the heat in our Nation's Capitol for his new music video #DANCEAmerica - to be released later this summer.The video, shot by renown NYC videographer Bryan Griffin, features Paul, wearing fashions by Washington, DC designer @najlaburt - @dur_dourx and styled by #MontgomeryFrazier, legendary MTV Fashion Director, "The Image Guru" @sohomuse. This is Frazier's second collaboration with Paul.Prior to filming the #DANCEAmerica video, which had Washington D.C. tourists in awe, both Paul and Frazier performed FASHION #itsFASHIONdahlings, their first hit single, live at @FashionAtTheTower, a charity benefitting The Cinderella Foundation. Along with the performance, Paul and Frazier were featured on WUSA9 @GreatDayWashington morning segment to discuss all things fashion. Debra Chandler, @kickfanniemediagroup and Lynn Margolis, @nine1, were also on hand in D.C. to celebrate and participate in the four-day extravaganza.Aaron Paul wore an American flag sequin dress Ala British rock-style with his backup dancer proudly running down the runway like an American Olympian with an American flag to their performance of DANCEAmerica, while Mr. Frazier wore internationally world-renown fashion designer #MalanBreton for his co-performance of FASHION #itsFASHIONdahlings, #FashionAtTheTower was Emceed by local FOXNEWS anchorman Guy Lambert!Both Paul and Frazier continue to embark on a fun-filled summer tour to share their first hit song and music video, FASHION #ItsFASHIONdahlings. The duo, their personalities and their style has garnered the attention from the music, fashion and entertainment industries alike.CONTACT:For press inquiries and bookings, please contact Greta Libbey at libbeygreta [at] gmail [dot] com.AARON PAUL DIGITAL AND SOCIAL HANDLES:Website - https://www.aaronpaulmusic.com Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/aaronpaulmusic Twitter - @AaronPaulMusicInstagram - @aaronpaulmusicSoundCloud - @aaronpaulofficialSoho Muse- https://www.sohomuse.com/profile/view CONNECT WITH MONTGOMERY FRAZIER "THEIMAGEGURU"Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/montgomery.frazier Twitter - @MFrazierImageGInstagram - @theimageguruSoho Muse: https://www.sohomuse.com Aaron Paul Featuring "TheImageguru" Montgomery Frazier - FASHION #itsFASHIONdahlings - Music Video - YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k4Hgm--WZV0 Aaron Paul Featuring "TheImageguru" Montgomery Frazier - FASHION #itsFASHIONdahlings (Red Carpet Mix) - Public SoundCloud Link: https://soundcloud.com/aaronpaulofficial/aaron-paul-feat-montgomery-frazier-fashion-itsfashiondahlings-apmusic2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.