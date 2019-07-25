THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019
H.R. 3877 – Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)
The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Budget.
H.R. 549 – Venezuela TPS Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Soto – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)
The Rule provides for 30 minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.
Suspensions (4 bills)
- H.R. 3352 – Department of State Authorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 3525 – U.S. Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act, as amended (Rep. Underwood – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 3670 – Short-Term Detention Standards Act, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 2336 – Family Farmer Relief Act of 2019 (Rep. Delgado – Judiciary)
- H.R. 693 – PAST Act, as amended (Rep. Schrader – Energy and Commerce)
