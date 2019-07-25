THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019

H.R. 3877 – Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Budget.

H.R. 549 – Venezuela TPS Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Soto – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

The Rule provides for 30 minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

Suspensions (4 bills)