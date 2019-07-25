There were 779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,497 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 25, 2019

One Minutes (15 per side)

H.R. 3877 – Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019 (Rep. Yarmuth – Budget) (Subject to a Rule)

The Rule provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Budget.

H.R. 549 – Venezuela TPS Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Soto – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

The Rule provides for 30 minutes of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

Suspensions (4 bills)

  1. H.R. 3352 – Department of State Authorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
  2. H.R. 3525 – U.S. Border Patrol Medical Screening Standards Act, as amended (Rep. Underwood – Homeland Security)
  3. H.R. 3670 – Short-Term Detention Standards Act, as amended (Rep. Slotkin – Homeland Security)
  4. H.R. 2336 – Family Farmer Relief Act of 2019 (Rep. Delgado – Judiciary)
Postponed Suspension Vote (1 vote)
  1. H.R. 693 – PAST Act, as amended (Rep. Schrader – Energy and Commerce)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
