Hoyer Statement on House Passage of Legislation Addressing Inhumane Treatment of Migrants at the Border

“The humanitarian crisis that the President’s policies have created at our southern border and in detention facilities across the country is unconscionable, which is why the Democratic-led House took action today to ensure that those held in U.S. custody are not denied their basic human rights. Families have been separated; children have been caged; people are being held for weeks at a time in squalid and inhumane conditions. Those who are sick have been denied proper medical care, and young people are being denied access to basic hygiene. All of this is taking place in America in the twenty-first century, and Congress must act to end these practices and prevent further horrors from being carried out in the name of the American people.

“The bill passed tonight would require medical screenings, adequate health care and education, appropriate nutrition, and an end to squalid conditions like overcrowding for individuals being held in these facilities. I thank Rep. Raul Ruiz and leaders from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for their hard work on this legislation and for ensuring our nation lives up to the values of our founders and of the generations of immigrants who built our country and made it great. I hope the Senate will consider it without delay, and I continue to call on the President to cease the mistreatment of children and migrant families in U.S. custody.”