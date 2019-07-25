There were 797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,533 in the last 365 days.

Southside Women’s Network Seeks Vendors for October 19 Women’s Expo

Southside Women's Network seeks vendors for its first annual Women’s Expo on Saturday, October 19, at Bryant & Stratton College - Virginia Beach Campus

When you join SWN, you don’t just collect a bunch of business cards-you make friends for life. SWN offer lectures, speaking opportunities, and more to help our fellow businesswomen succeed.”
— Gina Bordeaux, MBA
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are looking for local vendors who provide items and services that cater to women. The Expo will have more than 40 exhibits, beauty makeovers, demonstrations, special events and a variety of experts in the areas of Health, Fitness, Families, Finance, Career, Beauty, Home, Food and Entertaining and more…

Vendors are asked to provide a gift basket at your table valued at $50 or more for attendees to enter to win.

As a vendor, you will benefit from social media marketing, press release inclusion, co-host recognition, and receive the attendee list for those who agreed to email contact.

Admission is free to the public. Vendor cost is $40 for SWN Members and $55 for Not-Yet Members.

To apply for vendor space, go to SouthsideWomensNetwork.org/vendor-application.

Gina Bordeaux
Southside Women's Network, LLC
+1 7575412828
email us here

