Southside Women’s Network Seeks Vendors for October 19 Women’s Expo

Southside Women's Expo Oct 19 at Bryant & Stratton College

Southside Women's Network seeks vendors for its first annual Women’s Expo on Saturday, October 19, at Bryant & Stratton College - Virginia Beach Campus

When you join SWN, you don’t just collect a bunch of business cards-you make friends for life. SWN offer lectures, speaking opportunities, and more to help our fellow businesswomen succeed.” — Gina Bordeaux, MBA

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are looking for local vendors who provide items and services that cater to women. The Expo will have more than 40 exhibits, beauty makeovers, demonstrations, special events and a variety of experts in the areas of Health, Fitness, Families, Finance, Career, Beauty, Home, Food and Entertaining and more…Vendors are asked to provide a gift basket at your table valued at $50 or more for attendees to enter to win.As a vendor, you will benefit from social media marketing, press release inclusion, co-host recognition, and receive the attendee list for those who agreed to email contact.Admission is free to the public. Vendor cost is $40 for SWN Members and $55 for Not-Yet Members.To apply for vendor space, go to SouthsideWomensNetwork.org/vendor-application



