Southside Women’s Network Seeks Vendors for October 19 Women’s Expo
Southside Women's Network seeks vendors for its first annual Women’s Expo on Saturday, October 19, at Bryant & Stratton College - Virginia Beach Campus
Vendors are asked to provide a gift basket at your table valued at $50 or more for attendees to enter to win.
As a vendor, you will benefit from social media marketing, press release inclusion, co-host recognition, and receive the attendee list for those who agreed to email contact.
Admission is free to the public. Vendor cost is $40 for SWN Members and $55 for Not-Yet Members.
To apply for vendor space, go to SouthsideWomensNetwork.org/vendor-application.
Gina Bordeaux
Southside Women's Network, LLC
+1 7575412828
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.