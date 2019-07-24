There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,485 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Butch Lewis Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House passed the Butch Lewis Act: 

“Today, the House took action to protect the pensions of millions of Americans who labored for decades under the bargain that they trade wages today for a secure retirement tomorrow.  This legislation will ensure that those who participate in multiemployer pensions will receive the benefits they earned. By creating a program within the Treasury Department to sell bonds to the public that finance loans to troubled multiemployer pensions, it will allow these plans to build their way back to solvency – without benefit cuts – and ultimately repay the Treasury with interest.  I am pleased that we were able to pass this legislation on a bipartisan basis, and I hope the Senate will take up our bill soon.  I thank Chairman Scott, Chairman Neal, and all of the cosponsors who worked with advocates to secure this victory for workers and retirees, and I was proud to bring it to the Floor today.”

