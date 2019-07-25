Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (“Karyopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KPTI) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Karyopharm between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. The action also asserts claims under Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Karyopharm common stock in or traceable to the Company’s public offerings of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017 and May 7, 2018 (the “Offerings”).



The Complaint alleges Defendants falsely represented the safety and efficacy of selinexor, a pharmaceutical drug intended for the treatment of various types of cancer that Karyopharm was in the process of developing. Defendants’ material misrepresentations center on Defendants’ claims regarding results from clinical trials for selinexor’s treatment of patients with certain types of blood cancer. During the Class Period, Defendants claimed that selinexor studies showed that selinexor was “well-tolerated” by patients and explained that there were “no new clinically significant adverse events in the patients receiving selinexor.” The Company repeatedly touted the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile.” In reality, selinexor was unsafe with limited efficacy.

The truth was revealed on February 22, 2019, when the Federal Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a briefing document that expressed serious concerns with selinexor. The FDA revealed that, contrary to Karyopharm’s assurances, one of the previously cancelled selinexor trials had resulted in “worse overall survival” for certain patients treated with selinexor, which “highlight[ed] the toxicity of this drug.” The FDA unambiguously concluded that “[t]reatment with selinexor is associated with significant toxicity” and has “limited efficacy.” These disclosures caused the Company’s stock price to decline from $8.97 per share to $5.07 per share, or more than 43%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the September 23, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

