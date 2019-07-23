Seema Verma, CMS Administrator, to deliver keynote address at the national conference of health information exchanges (HIEs)

The Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC) expects 650+ attendees at its 5th Annual National Conference in National Harbor, Maryland August 19-21, 2019

/EIN News/ -- GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), will deliver the keynote address for the 5th annual conference of the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC) on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Administrator Verma’s keynote address will be followed by a packed two-and-a-half-day agenda featuring federal agency representatives, HIE thought leaders, the nation’s most progressive HIEs and successful business and technology partners.

According to Kelly Hoover Thompson, SHIEC CEO, Administrator Verma will be an excellent keynote for the 5th annual national conference. “Our HIE community needs to work closely with CMS to achieve national interoperability goals, and we know that SHIEC member HIEs will play a significant role in achieving these goals,” Thompson said. “A keynote address by Administrator Verma at our annual conference is an indication of the growth and progress of our national organization,” Thompson added.

At the time of the first SHIEC national conference in 2014, there were only 18 SHIEC HIE members. In the subsequent five years, the organization has grown steadily and today includes 80 HIE members and 65 Strategic Business and Technology members in 49 states.

About SHIEC

SHIEC is the national collaborative of health information exchanges (HIEs) and strategic business and technology partners. As the unbiased data trustees in their communities, SHIEC’s 80+ member HIE organizations manage and provide for the secure digital exchange of data by medical, behavioral and social service providers to improve the health of the communities they serve. Collectively, SHIEC members serve 75% of the U.S. population.

