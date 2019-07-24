Travel Blog One Mile at a Time Opens Scholarship Contest

One Mile at a Time, the largest independent travel blog in the world, is pleased to announce the opening of its annual scholarship contest for college and university students.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

One Mile at a Time, the largest independent travel blog in the world, is pleased to announce the opening of its annual scholarship contest for college and university students. Applications opened on July 23, 2019 and are set to close at 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 31, 2019. The winner of the scholarship will receive $3,000.

The scholarship was created to encourage college students to pursue projects and activities they are passionate about, including starting a business, doing research, and traveling abroad.

Ben “Lucky” Schlappig, the founder of One Mile at a Time, started what would become a renowned travel blog in his college dorm room more than 11 years ago. He channeled his obsession for aviation, miles, points, and travel into the blog, then launched a side business called PointsPros to advise people on how to get the most out of their travel rewards.

Ben was able to work on his passion project because he took advantage of programs and scholarships that covered many of the costs associated with college. Now he and the rest of the team at One Mile at a Time want to help remove financial burdens for other young people and give them the opportunity to explore their interests.

The One Mile at a Time scholarship is available to students enrolled full-time in 2- or 4-year undergraduate programs, as well as part-time students with verifiable employment of 20+ hours per week. Scholarship funds are only to be used for tuition, books, university fees, or other costs directly associated with study abroad and/or exchange student programs.

Applicants must submit a written essay or video explaining what they are passionate about and how they plan to leverage that enthusiasm to pay it forward and share their talents with others. They should also discuss the steps they are taking to build healthy financial habits so they can continue to fund their future. One winner will be selected for the $3,000 scholarship. They will be notified by email in the first week of December 2019. To apply, visit One Mile at a Time. For questions, email scholarship@onemileatatime.com.

About One Mile at a Time: One Mile at a Time is an independent blog that covers news, reviews, tips, and tricks related to travel. Founded more than 11 years ago, the company aims to inspire and educate people about saving money while traveling. It also has a consulting service, PointsPros, and a daily newsletter. Visit One Mile at a Time at onemileatatime.com, or follow them on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

