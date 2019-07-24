Ziyen Inc. First Stages of ZiyenCoin Mint Now Complete

ZiyenCoins can be held in any Ethereum wallet that supports custom ERC20 tokens

Ziyen Inc. utilized the Polymath’s software for the creation of the ZiyenCoin Security Tokens.

This is another significant milestone for Ziyen Inc. allowing it to create the ideal security token for the global oil and energy sector, and thereby opening a multi-billion-dollar market to energy investors across the globe.

Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Inc. CEO stated:

“We have been working diligently to get to this stage and are proud to announce that ZiyenCoin is minted.

We could not be happier with the excellent service Polymath has provided Ziyen. They have allowed us to capture all the rules related to tokenizing and democratizing a security while staying compliant.

Investors will be pleased to know that ZiyenCoins can be held in any Ethereum wallet that supports custom ERC20 tokens. One example of a wallet that can hold ZiyenCoins is MetaMask. MetaMask is a free browser extension that allows you to access Ethereum and ERC20 cryptocurrency tokens securely and quickly. It’s available to download on Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Brave Browsers.

The energy blockchain space is evolving so fast, and the company has followed a timeline that led to this key moment and the focus is now to tokenize our oil assets.”

Learn more about Ziyen Inc. and ZiyenCoin by reading our 2019 Ziyen Inc. Corporate Overview.

If you would like a copy of ZiyenCoin’s Security Token Offering (STO), then please email support@ziyen.com or visit www.ziyen.com for more information.

About Ziyen Inc.:

Ziyen Inc. is a technology-driven energy company Incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen Intel specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. Seeing a unique opportunity, the company strategically pivoted and created an Oil and Energy Company securing the first oil asset in 2017. Ziyen Energy was created to capitalize on information and opportunities in the oil and gas marketplace with the intent to produce oil in the U.S. with advanced extraction methods and technology implemented and guided by career experts in the oil and gas industry. Ziyen intends to produce oil by securing and developing smaller, marginal oil fields in the U.S. that have been otherwise overlooked by major oil companies yet still provide multi-million- dollar yield potential. Ziyen Energy currently has 18 oil assets based in the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. ZiyenCoin is a new division created by Ziyen Inc., which will focus on Oil Blockchain and work with leading industry leaders to develop new technology to cut oil and energy costs. Given the data-intensive opportunities available through the growth of the Internet, the Oil Industry sees blockchain as an important vessel to carry the industry’s data transformation forward. ZiyenCoin is filed under the same regulation, as JPM Morgan’s, JPM Coin, 506c Security Token Offering. For more information visit www.ziyen.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

Contact:

Edward Alontaga

Media Relations

mediarelations@ziyen.com



