Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- WAUWATOSA, Wisc., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $9.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $9.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net income per diluted share was $0.61 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.59 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.



“We achieved a record second quarter net income of $9.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.37,” said Douglas Gordon, CEO of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The Community Banking segment continues to focus on organic growth, maintaining strong asset quality and making strategic investments for the future. The Mortgage Banking segment executed well in the second quarter including originating its highest loan volume for a month of May. As a result of our continued strong performance and well capitalized position, we were able to enter into a new share repurchase program during the quarter and continue declaring a quarterly dividend showing our commitment to increasing shareholder value.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $9.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $9.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Consolidated return on average assets was 1.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 2.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Consolidated return on average equity was 9.96% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 9.40% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

The Company repurchased a total 384,500 shares on the open market during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 at an average price of $16.74 per share for a total of 846,900 shares at an average price of $16.62 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Dividends declared totaled $0.12 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2019 amounting to a total of $0.74 in dividends declared per share during the six months ended June 30, 2019.



Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income of the segment totaled $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which represents a 13.7% decrease compared to $8.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest income of the segment totaled $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which represents a 1.6% decrease compared to $13.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.38 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which represents an increase of $47.3 million, or 3.6% over the comparable quarter in the prior year. Average loans held for investment decreased $228,000, or 0.1% annualized, compared to $1.38 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Net interest margin decreased 32 basis points to 2.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 3.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, which was a result of the increase in cost of funding as certificates of deposit and borrowings repriced at higher rates over the past year. Net interest margin decreased nine basis points compared to 2.93% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The segment had no provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to a negative provision for loan loss of $250,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net recoveries totaled $26,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net recoveries of $154,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Noninterest income decreased $58,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as fees earned on loans decreased.

Noninterest expenses increased $647,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018 as compensation, occupancy, data processing, and real estate owned increased.

The efficiency ratio for the community banking segment totaled 49.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 44.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Average deposits totaled $1.04 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which represents an increase of $50.7 million, or 5.1%, over the comparable quarter in the prior year. Average deposits increased $4.3 million, or 1.6% annualized, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.37% at June 30, 2019, 0.44% at March 31, 2019, and 0.45% at June 30, 2018.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.61% at June 30, 2019, 0.46% at March 31, 2019, and 0.54% at June 30, 2018.

Mortgage Banking Segment

The Mortgage Banking segment totaled a pre-tax income of $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $4.0 million of pre-tax income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Loan originations increased approximately $72.1 million to $793.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $721.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 87.6% of originations for the

quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 92.6% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Mortgage banking income increased $1.8 million, or 5.6%, to $34.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $32.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Gross margin on loans sold decreased 4.7% to 4.29% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha/Brookfield, and West Allis, Wisconsin and a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 47 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include (i) exposure to the deterioration in the commercial and residential real estate markets which could result in increased charge-offs and increases in the allowance for loan losses, (ii) various other factors, including changes in economic conditions affecting borrowers, new information regarding outstanding loans and identification of additional problem loans, which could require an increase in the allowance for loan losses, (iii) Waterstone’s ability to maintain required levels of capital and other current and future regulatory requirements, (iv) the impact of recent and future legislative initiatives on the financial markets, and (v) those factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 18,026 16,700 35,130 32,158 Mortgage-related securities 764 644 1,523 1,282 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,123 1,019 2,432 1,886 Total interest income 19,913 18,363 39,085 35,326 Interest expense: Deposits 4,344 2,710 8,334 5,024 Borrowings 2,588 1,933 4,834 3,441 Total interest expense 6,932 4,643 13,168 8,465 Net interest income 12,981 13,720 25,917 26,861 Provision for loan losses 30 (220) (650) (1,100) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,951 13,940 26,567 27,961 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 390 491 769 890 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 507 473 851 801 Mortgage banking income 34,105 32,090 57,464 56,277 Other 188 264 363 533 Total noninterest income 35,190 33,318 59,447 58,501 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 27,074 26,234 47,713 47,217 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,680 2,605 5,456 5,244 Advertising 963 1,000 1,921 1,860 Data processing 869 623 1,638 1,248 Communications 353 435 681 817 Professional fees 789 647 1,484 1,347 Real estate owned 19 (126) 51 191 Loan processing expense 879 904 1,684 1,892 Other 1,729 2,415 4,076 5,068 Total noninterest expenses 35,355 34,737 64,704 64,884 Income before income taxes 12,786 12,521 21,310 21,578 Income tax expense 3,143 3,101 5,125 5,205 Net income $ 9,643 9,420 16,185 16,373 Income per share: Basic $ 0.37 0.34 0.61 0.60 Diluted $ 0.37 0.34 0.61 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 26,242 27,504 26,370 27,506 Diluted 26,412 27,742 26,572 27,790





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 47,253 $ 48,234 Federal funds sold 13,339 25,100 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 9,553 12,767 Cash and cash equivalents 70,145 86,101 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 182,862 185,720 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 244,052 141,616 Loans receivable 1,370,727 1,379,148 Less: Allowance for loan losses 12,617 13,249 Loans receivable, net 1,358,110 1,365,899 Office properties and equipment, net 24,978 24,524 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 22,275 19,350 Cash surrender value of life insurance 68,581 67,550 Real estate owned, net 1,684 2,152 Prepaid expenses and other assets 42,451 22,469 Total assets $ 2,015,138 $ 1,915,381 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 127,123 $ 139,111 Money market and savings deposits 182,222 163,511 Time deposits 745,651 735,873 Total deposits 1,054,996 1,038,495 Borrowings 518,681 435,046 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 18,852 4,371 Other liabilities 35,806 37,790 Total liabilities 1,628,335 1,515,702 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 276 285 Additional paid-in capital 331,600 330,327 Retained earnings 183,820 187,153 Unearned ESOP shares (17,210) (17,804) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes 655 (2,361) Cost of shares repurchased (112,338) (97,921) Total shareholders' equity 386,803 399,679 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,015,138 $ 1,915,381 Share Information Shares outstanding 27,626 28,463 Book value per share $ 14.00 $ 14.04 Closing market price $ 17.06 $ 16.76 Price to book ratio 121.86% 119.37%





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 12,981 12,936 13,466 13,850 13,720 Provision for loan losses 30 (680) - 40 (220) Total noninterest income 35,190 24,257 25,636 34,062 33,318 Total noninterest expense 35,355 29,349 31,846 36,426 34,737 Income before income taxes 12,786 8,524 7,256 11,446 12,521 Income tax expense 3,143 1,982 1,578 2,743 3,101 Net income $ 9,643 6,542 5,678 8,703 9,420 Income per share – basic $ 0.37 0.25 0.21 0.32 0.34 Income per share – diluted $ 0.37 0.24 0.21 0.31 0.34 Dividends declared per share $ 0.12 0.62 0.12 0.12 0.12 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 1.95% 1.39% 1.18% 1.80% 2.02% Return on average equity - QTD 9.96% 6.65% 5.58% 8.48% 9.40% Net interest margin - QTD 2.82% 2.93% 2.99% 3.07% 3.14% Return on average assets - YTD 1.67% 1.39% 1.64% 1.80% 1.80% Return on average equity - YTD 8.28% 6.65% 7.60% 8.25% 8.13% Net interest margin - YTD 2.88% 2.93% 3.09% 3.13% 3.16% Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.61% 0.46% 0.50% 0.67% 0.54% Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.41% 0.49% 0.48% 0.48% 0.46% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37% 0.44% 0.45% 0.45% 0.45%





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale 1,552,199 1,477,991 1,496,125 1,507,632 1,451,507 Mortgage related securities 114,537 115,674 111,004 106,047 109,879 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 180,111 194,669 179,232 176,733 192,422 Total interest-earning assets 1,846,847 1,788,334 1,786,361 1,790,412 1,753,808 Noninterest-earning assets 136,263 125,396 119,715 122,575 119,291 Total assets 1,983,110 1,913,730 1,906,076 1,912,987 1,873,099 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts 35,744 36,268 36,941 37,936 37,291 Money market and savings accounts 193,542 176,237 184,873 185,864 166,587 Certificates of deposit 736,798 735,471 722,774 707,970 707,758 Total interest-bearing deposits 966,084 947,976 944,588 931,770 911,636 Borrowings 504,940 438,905 439,601 444,570 445,064 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,471,024 1,386,881 1,384,189 1,376,340 1,356,700 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 91,545 97,951 97,677 100,804 96,108 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 32,143 30,027 20,219 28,632 18,266 Total liabilities 1,594,712 1,514,859 1,502,085 1,505,776 1,471,074 Equity 388,398 398,871 403,991 407,211 402,025 Total liabilities and equity 1,983,110 1,913,730 1,906,076 1,912,987 1,873,099 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.66% 4.69% 4.63% 4.56% 4.61% Mortgage related securities 2.68% 2.66% 2.58% 2.41% 2.35% Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 2.50% 2.73% 2.52% 2.39% 2.12% Total interest-earning assets 4.32% 4.35% 4.29% 4.22% 4.20% Demand accounts 0.09% 0.09% 0.09% 0.10% 0.09% Money market and savings accounts 0.66% 0.63% 0.47% 0.35% 0.30% Certificates of deposit 2.19% 2.04% 1.82% 1.62% 1.46% Total interest-bearing deposits 1.80% 1.71% 1.49% 1.30% 1.19% Borrowings 2.06% 2.08% 2.10% 1.90% 1.74% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.89% 1.82% 1.68% 1.50% 1.37%





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 13,530 13,132 13,774 14,121 13,747 Provision for loan losses - (700) - - (250) Total noninterest income 1,079 881 911 1,312 1,137 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 4,671 4,756 4,761 4,435 4,301 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 944 972 842 826 813 Advertising 220 181 185 183 241 Data processing 493 457 422 414 400 Communications 93 82 92 112 121 Professional fees 160 268 339 257 180 Real estate owned 19 32 (62) (128) (126) Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 635 489 571 701 658 Total noninterest expense 7,235 7,237 7,150 6,800 6,588 Income before income taxes 7,374 7,476 7,535 8,633 8,546 Income tax expense 1,594 1,687 1,632 2,003 1,970 Net income $ 5,780 5,789 5,903 6,630 6,576 Efficiency ratio - QTD 49.52% 51.64% 48.69% 44.06% 44.26% Efficiency ratio - YTD 50.56% 51.64% 47.63% 47.28% 48.99%





MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ (529) (208) (332) (286) (40) Provision for loan losses 30 20 - 40 30 Total noninterest income 34,364 23,571 24,986 33,165 32,547 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 22,579 16,060 18,499 23,164 22,078 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,736 1,804 2,018 1,925 1,792 Advertising 743 777 854 1,041 759 Data processing 372 308 309 386 224 Communications 260 246 290 300 314 Professional fees 620 426 52 319 458 Real estate owned - - - - - Loan processing expense 879 805 643 837 904 Other 1,186 1,912 2,297 2,064 1,964 Total noninterest expense 28,375 22,338 24,962 30,036 28,493 Income before income taxes 5,430 1,005 (308) 2,803 3,984 Income tax expense 1,545 286 (62) 737 1,133 Net income $ 3,885 719 (246) 2,066 2,851 Efficiency ratio - QTD 83.86% 95.61% 101.25% 91.35% 87.65% Efficiency ratio - YTD 88.66% 95.61% 92.89% 90.60% 90.16% Loan Originations $ 793,254 501,432 600,156 761,206 721,184 Purchase 87.6% 89.9% 91.1% 92.1% 92.6% Refinance 12.4% 10.1% 8.9% 7.9% 7.4% Gross margin on loans sold(1) 4.29% 4.57% 4.17% 4.39% 4.50% (1) - Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

Contact: Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer

414.459.4012

markgerke@wsbonline.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.