SEACOR Holdings Announces Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) (the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019:
- Net income attributable to stockholders was $14.6 million ($0.76 per diluted share) compared with $45.1 million ($2.14 per diluted share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, which benefited from a net gain of $42.6 million ($1.89 per diluted share) related to the sale of the Company's interest in Hawker Pacific Airservices.
- Operating income, excluding gains on asset dispositions, was $10.4 million, a $1.1 million decrease compared with the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
- “Cash Earnings” were $32.9 million compared with $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures "Cash Earnings" and OIBDA in this release; a reconciliation to their closest U.S. GAAP measure is included in "Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release.
Charles Fabrikant, Executive Chairman, commented:
"The flooding on the U.S. Inland Waterways in the second quarter was historic in both duration and breadth of the river system that was affected. The lower Mississippi River at Baton Rouge, LA has been above flood stage since January and likely won't fall below flood stage until late August exceeding a record that dates to the 1920's. The immediate impact from the high water was a 26% reduction of exports through the center Gulf in the second quarter compared with a year ago. The effects will continue as corn production is expected to decline due to the delay in planting the current year crop. We have already seen a spike in corn and bean prices, which negatively impacts the export market further. The flooding also significantly impacted the upper Mississippi, Illinois and Arkansas rivers, as well as the St. Louis harbor, which was closed for 45 days. Our terminal and fleeting locations in St. Louis lost business and incurred additional costs to prepare and secure our facilities and assets to prevent damage or loss. At present, certain portions of our operations are beginning to return to "normal," however, I suspect we will be feeling the effects of the flooding for some time to come."
Operating Discussion
Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income and OIBDA attributable to SEACOR (excluding our partner’s noncontrolling interests in SEA-Vista) were $16.1 million and $23.2 million in the current year quarter compared with $6.5 million and $14.9 million in the prior year quarter, respectively.
Operating income in the current year quarter benefited from an increase in harbor towing activities, container and project cargo activity between the U.S., the Bahamas and the Caribbean and lower dry-docking costs.
Inland Transportation & Logistics Services - Operating income (loss) and OIBDA were $(1.5) million and $4.2 million in the current year quarter compared with $2.1 million and $8.3 million in the prior year quarter, respectively. Operating income (loss) and OIBDA included gains on asset dispositions of $0.3 million and $0.5 million in the current year quarter and prior year quarter, respectively.
Operating results in the current year quarter were impacted by prolonged flooding throughout the U.S. Inland Waterways resulting in a severe disruption to bulk transportation activities. Dry-cargo barge pool revenues declined year over year but were offset by lower operating expenses, primarily towing costs. Flooding closed the St. Louis harbor for 45 days during the current year quarter and restricted activity at the Company's terminal and fleeting locations; the volumes handled by the Company's terminals in the St. Louis area were approximately 60% lower in the current year quarter compared with the prior year quarter.
Witt O’Brien’s - Operating income and OIBDA were $1.0 million and $1.2 million in the current year quarter compared with $4.6 million and $4.8 million in the preceding quarter, and $7.3 million and $7.8 million in the prior year quarter, respectively. Operating income in the current year quarter was impacted by lower revenues following the successful completion of certain major task orders related to long-term recovery programs in Texas and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the conclusion of disaster response work for multiple city and county governments. Results were also impacted by a bad debt charge. The quarter also included increased administrative and general expenses necessary to support the significant growth following the 2017 hurricanes and development of a broader range of post-disaster services.
Capital Commitments - The Company’s capital commitments as of June 30, 2019 were $28.9 million, including the Company's interest in two foreign-flag rail ferries, two inland river towboats, other equipment and vessel and terminal improvements.
Liquidity and Debt - During the current year quarter, the Company repurchased $13.3 million in principal amount of its 3.0% Convertible Senior Notes for $13.1 million resulting in debt extinguishment losses of $0.5 million.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and construction reserve funds totaled $183.3 million. Total outstanding debt was $312.7 million, including $77.9 million of SEA-Vista debt that is non-recourse to the Company. SEA-Vista is a consolidated joint venture with $100.0 million of borrowing capacity under its credit facility as of June 30, 2019.
During the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2019, the Company entered into a new $125.0 million revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had no borrowings outstanding under this facility.
Adoption of New Accounting Standards. On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) Topic 842, Leases (“Topic 842”). Upon adoption, the Company recorded operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities of $174.6 million for certain of its equipment, office, real property and land leases. In addition, the Company recognized a cumulative-effect adjustment of $25.4 million, net of tax, to the opening balance of retained earnings primarily for previously deferred gains related to sale-leaseback transactions.
SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR”) is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics and risk management consultancy. SEACOR is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol CKH.
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Operating Revenues
|$
|197,023
|$
|216,831
|$
|406,547
|$
|401,655
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating
|142,871
|162,168
|289,982
|293,945
|Administrative and general
|26,714
|24,311
|53,460
|50,106
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,009
|18,844
|34,145
|38,453
|186,594
|205,323
|377,587
|382,504
|Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|677
|506
|1,114
|7,551
|Operating Income
|11,106
|12,014
|30,074
|26,702
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest income
|1,885
|2,179
|3,785
|4,035
|Interest expense
|(4,903)
|(8,604)
|(10,016)
|(17,167)
|Debt extinguishment losses, net
|(503)
|(5,407)
|(1,296)
|(5,449)
|Marketable security gains (losses), net
|13,284
|782
|16,352
|(3,016)
|Foreign currency gains (losses), net
|(191)
|(1,346)
|214
|344
|Other, net
|25
|54,311
|(619)
|54,594
|9,597
|41,915
|8,420
|33,341
|Income Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|20,703
|53,929
|38,494
|60,043
|Income Tax Expense
|3,390
|9,853
|5,595
|9,572
|Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|17,313
|44,076
|32,899
|50,471
|Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax
|(312)
|1,931
|(2,830)
|1,094
|Net Income
|17,001
|46,007
|30,069
|51,565
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
|2,448
|881
|7,783
|5,798
|Net Income Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.
|$
|14,553
|$
|45,126
|$
|22,286
|$
|45,767
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.
|$
|0.80
|$
|2.50
|$
|1.22
|$
|2.54
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.
|$
|0.76
|$
|2.14
|$
|1.17
|$
|2.32
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|18,288,879
|18,076,944
|18,260,876
|18,023,752
|Diluted
|19,633,523
|22,587,543
|19,599,990
|22,462,300
|OIBDA(1)
|$
|28,115
|$
|30,858
|$
|64,219
|$
|65,155
|OIBDA Attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1)
|$
|21,905
|$
|25,978
|$
|48,901
|$
|53,143
______________________
- Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Mar. 31,
2019
|Dec. 31,
2018
|Sep. 30,
2018
|Jun. 30,
2018
|Operating Revenues
|$
|197,023
|$
|209,524
|$
|213,838
|$
|220,257
|$
|216,831
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating
|142,871
|147,111
|150,374
|147,529
|162,168
|Administrative and general
|26,714
|26,746
|26,718
|26,083
|24,311
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,009
|17,136
|17,510
|18,616
|18,844
|186,594
|190,993
|194,602
|192,228
|205,323
|Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|677
|437
|6,014
|6,018
|506
|Operating Income
|11,106
|18,968
|25,250
|34,047
|12,014
|Other Income (Expense):
|Interest income
|1,885
|1,900
|2,245
|2,450
|2,179
|Interest expense
|(4,903)
|(5,113)
|(6,181)
|(8,335)
|(8,604)
|Debt extinguishment losses, net
|(503)
|(793)
|(6,017)
|(160)
|(5,407)
|Marketable security gains (losses), net
|13,284
|3,068
|(11,128)
|1,713
|782
|Foreign currency gains (losses), net
|(191)
|405
|(2,280)
|(328)
|(1,346)
|Other, net
|25
|(644)
|13
|357
|54,311
|9,597
|(1,177)
|(23,348)
|(4,303)
|41,915
|Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|20,703
|17,791
|1,902
|29,744
|53,929
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|3,390
|2,205
|(4,519)
|3,362
|9,853
|Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies
|17,313
|15,586
|6,421
|26,382
|44,076
|Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax
|(312)
|(2,518)
|(1,987)
|821
|1,931
|Net Income
|17,001
|13,068
|4,434
|27,203
|46,007
|Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries
|2,448
|5,335
|9,120
|10,136
|881
|Net Income (Loss) attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.
|$
|14,553
|$
|7,733
|$
|(4,686)
|$
|17,067
|$
|45,126
|Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.42
|$
|(0.26)
|$
|0.94
|$
|2.50
|Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share of SEACOR Holdings Inc.
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.41
|$
|(0.26)
|$
|0.88
|$
|2.14
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|18,289
|18,233
|18,165
|18,108
|18,077
|Diluted
|19,634
|19,571
|18,165
|21,193
|22,588
|Common Shares Outstanding at Period End
|18,550
|18,528
|18,330
|18,243
|18,224
|OIBDA(1)
|$
|28,115
|$
|36,104
|$
|42,760
|$
|52,663
|$
|30,858
|OIBDA attributable to SEACOR Holdings Inc.(1)
|$
|21,905
|$
|26,996
|$
|29,822
|$
|38,630
|$
|25,978
______________________
- Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Mar. 31,
2019
|Dec. 31,
2018
|Sep. 30,
2018
|Jun. 30,
2018
|Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services
|Operating Revenues
|$
|109,681
|$
|109,272
|$
|97,366
|$
|109,939
|$
|105,155
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating
|71,230
|69,932
|64,234
|64,683
|75,044
|Administrative and general
|9,423
|10,198
|10,132
|9,170
|10,328
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,230
|10,337
|10,707
|11,298
|11,620
|90,883
|90,467
|85,073
|85,151
|96,992
|Gains on Asset Dispositions
|349
|17
|5,496
|5,505
|3
|Operating Income
|19,147
|18,822
|17,789
|30,293
|8,166
|Other Income (Expense):
|Foreign currency gains (losses), net
|1
|(47
|)
|(17
|)
|(24
|)
|(76
|)
|Other, net
|28
|(651
|)
|(15
|)
|(96
|)
|398
|Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax
|700
|111
|(23
|)
|2,073
|1,267
|Segment Profit(1)
|$
|19,876
|$
|18,235
|$
|17,734
|$
|32,246
|$
|9,755
|OIBDA(2)
|$
|29,377
|$
|29,159
|$
|28,496
|$
|41,591
|$
|19,786
|OIBDA(2) attributable to stockholders
|$
|23,167
|$
|20,051
|$
|15,558
|$
|27,558
|$
|14,906
|Dry-docking expenditures for U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical
carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s (included in operating costs and expenses)
|$
|1,925
|$
|1,581
|$
|6,430
|$
|399
|$
|5,291
|Out-of-service days for dry-dockings of U.S.-flag petroleum and chemical carriers, dry bulk carriers and PCTC’s
|30
|15
|147
|—
|47
|Dry-docking expenditures for all other equipment
|$
|1,447
|$
|1,250
|$
|269
|$
|1,489
|$
|2,139
|Inland Transportation & Logistics Services
|Operating Revenues
|$
|61,455
|$
|65,602
|$
|77,513
|$
|78,845
|$
|73,409
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating
|54,486
|54,245
|60,801
|65,667
|62,361
|Administrative and general
|3,133
|3,356
|3,381
|3,230
|3,216
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,699
|5,725
|5,490
|6,197
|6,243
|63,318
|63,326
|69,672
|75,094
|71,820
|Gains on Asset Dispositions
|330
|420
|481
|513
|503
|Operating Income (Loss)
|(1,533
|)
|2,696
|8,322
|4,264
|2,092
|Other Income (Expense):
|Foreign currency gains (losses), net
|(191
|)
|459
|(2,240
|)
|(282
|)
|(1,183
|)
|Other, net
|—
|—
|37
|—
|14
|Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax
|(618
|)
|(2,472
|)
|(2,571
|)
|(1,245
|)
|584
|Segment Profit (Loss)(1)
|$
|(2,342
|)
|$
|683
|$
|3,548
|$
|2,737
|$
|1,507
|OIBDA(2)
|$
|4,166
|$
|8,421
|$
|13,812
|$
|10,461
|$
|8,335
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)
(in thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Mar. 31,
2019
|Dec. 31,
2018
|Sep. 30,
2018
|Jun. 30,
2018
|Witt O’Brien’s
|Operating Revenues
|$
|23,753
|$
|32,943
|$
|37,702
|$
|30,267
|$
|37,308
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating
|15,691
|21,772
|24,258
|16,240
|24,399
|Administrative and general
|6,831
|6,402
|6,876
|7,389
|5,140
|Depreciation and amortization
|209
|206
|660
|492
|491
|22,731
|28,380
|31,794
|24,121
|30,030
|Operating Income
|1,022
|4,563
|5,908
|6,146
|7,278
|Other Income (Expense):
|Foreign currency losses, net
|—
|—
|(1
|)
|(12
|)
|(17
|)
|Other, net
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax
|(128
|)
|(67
|)
|113
|(13
|)
|(32
|)
|Segment Profit
|$
|892
|$
|4,493
|$
|6,020
|$
|6,121
|$
|7,229
|OIBDA(2)
|$
|1,231
|$
|4,769
|$
|6,568
|$
|6,638
|$
|7,769
|Other
|Operating Revenues
|$
|2,142
|$
|1,805
|$
|1,290
|$
|1,214
|$
|969
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating
|1,472
|1,253
|1,106
|957
|392
|Administrative and general
|837
|839
|551
|606
|498
|Depreciation and amortization
|493
|489
|237
|202
|62
|2,802
|2,581
|1,894
|1,765
|952
|Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions
|(2
|)
|—
|37
|—
|—
|Operating Income (Loss)
|(662
|)
|(776
|)
|(567
|)
|(551
|)
|17
|Other Income (Expense):
|Foreign currency gains (losses), net
|—
|—
|(4
|)
|—
|1
|Other, net
|—
|—
|(105
|)
|452
|53,902
|Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies, Net of Tax
|(266
|)
|(90
|)
|494
|6
|112
|Segment Profit (Loss)(1)
|$
|(928
|)
|$
|(866
|)
|$
|(182
|)
|$
|(93
|)
|$
|54,032
|Corporate and Eliminations
|Operating Revenues
|$
|(8
|)
|$
|(98
|)
|$
|(33
|)
|$
|(8
|)
|$
|(10
|)
|Costs and Expenses:
|Operating
|(8
|)
|(91
|)
|(25
|)
|(18
|)
|(28
|)
|Administrative and general
|6,490
|5,951
|5,778
|5,688
|5,129
|Depreciation and amortization
|378
|379
|416
|427
|428
|6,860
|6,239
|6,169
|6,097
|5,529
|Operating Loss
|$
|(6,868
|)
|$
|(6,337
|)
|$
|(6,202
|)
|$
|(6,105
|)
|$
|(5,539
|)
|Other Income (Expense):
|Foreign currency losses, net
|$
|(1
|)
|$
|(7
|)
|$
|(18
|)
|$
|(10
|)
|$
|(71
|)
|Other, net
|(1
|)
|10
|96
|1
|(3
|)
______________________
- Includes amounts attributable to both SEACOR and noncontrolling interests.
- Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See explanation of use of non-GAAP financial measures included elsewhere in this release.
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, unaudited)
|Jun. 30,
2019
|Mar. 31,
2019
|Dec. 31,
2018
|Sep. 30,
2018
|Jun. 30,
2018
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|138,757
|$
|141,152
|$
|144,221
|$
|324,564
|$
|317,389
|Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
|1,221
|2,992
|2,991
|2,990
|2,989
|Marketable securities
|39,368
|33,384
|30,316
|41,445
|39,745
|Receivables:
|Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
|164,964
|174,278
|171,828
|151,217
|142,474
|Other
|38,297
|32,635
|38,881
|45,197
|41,960
|Inventories
|5,293
|4,914
|4,530
|5,139
|4,690
|Prepaid expenses and other
|5,640
|5,809
|5,382
|6,087
|5,940
|Total current assets
|393,540
|395,164
|398,149
|576,639
|555,187
|Property and Equipment:
|Historical cost
|1,416,084
|1,413,488
|1,407,329
|1,403,886
|1,393,514
|Accumulated depreciation
|(593,168)
|(577,136)
|(560,819)
|(545,179)
|(527,814)
|Net property and equipment
|822,916
|836,352
|846,510
|858,707
|865,700
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|161,518
|167,325
|—
|—
|—
|Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies
|155,645
|155,290
|156,886
|149,184
|150,158
|Construction Reserve Funds
|3,908
|3,908
|3,908
|5,908
|16,142
|Goodwill
|32,714
|32,720
|32,708
|32,767
|32,774
|Intangible Assets, Net
|22,773
|23,662
|24,551
|25,724
|26,898
|Other Assets
|10,376
|7,385
|8,312
|8,938
|9,065
|$
|1,603,390
|$
|1,621,806
|$
|1,471,024
|$
|1,657,867
|$
|1,655,924
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|78,301
|$
|8,308
|$
|8,497
|$
|155,737
|$
|8,925
|Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities
|36,171
|35,540
|—
|—
|—
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|35,132
|50,097
|59,607
|56,533
|61,732
|Other current liabilities
|64,796
|67,456
|55,659
|66,179
|68,102
|Total current liabilities
|214,400
|161,401
|123,763
|278,449
|138,759
|Long-Term Debt
|234,445
|315,303
|346,128
|372,657
|530,909
|Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities
|125,182
|131,862
|—
|—
|—
|Deferred Income Taxes
|99,938
|97,758
|94,420
|99,565
|97,767
|Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities
|20,768
|20,688
|52,871
|60,502
|70,653
|Total liabilities
|694,733
|727,012
|617,182
|811,173
|838,088
|Equity:
|SEACOR Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock
|392
|392
|390
|389
|389
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,600,838
|1,598,804
|1,596,642
|1,593,430
|1,592,375
|Retained earnings
|512,618
|498,065
|474,809
|479,495
|462,428
|Shares held in treasury, at cost
|(1,366,432)
|(1,366,267)
|(1,366,773)
|(1,366,773)
|(1,367,433)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(995)
|(903)
|(914)
|(444)
|(385)
|746,421
|730,091
|704,154
|706,097
|687,374
|Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|162,236
|164,703
|149,688
|140,597
|130,462
|Total equity
|908,657
|894,794
|853,842
|846,694
|817,836
|$
|1,603,390
|$
|1,621,806
|$
|1,471,024
|$
|1,657,867
|$
|1,655,924
Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information furnished in this release includes non-GAAP financial measures that differ from measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including OIBDA and Cash Earnings.
The Company defines OIBDA as operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization. The Company includes maintenance and repair costs, including major overhauls and regulatory dry-dockings, and gains or losses (or impairments) on asset dispositions in OIBDA. The Company defines Cash Earnings as OIBDA further adjusted to exclude the amortization of non-cash deferred gains and amounts attributable to its minority partner in SEA-Vista as well as the gain or loss associated with marking-to-market securities held for investment, accrued net cash expense associated with interest on debt obligations, and the Company’s estimate of cash taxes. Other companies may calculate OIBDA and Cash Earnings differently than the Company, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. In addition, each of these measures does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and are not measures of the Company’s ability to fund its cash needs. OIBDA and Cash Earnings are each financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) as a criteria for annual incentive bonuses paid to Company officers and other shore-based employees; and (iii) to compare to the OIBDA and Cash Earnings of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions. In addition, the Company believes Cash Earnings is meaningful to investors because it assists in evaluating the Company’s results of operations and net cash generated by business activities across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. The Company views OIBDA and Cash Earnings as measures of operating performance not liquidity.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to their most closely comparable U.S. GAAP measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data).
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|U.S. GAAP Measures
|Net Income Attributable to Stockholders
|$
|14,553
|$
|45,126
|$
|22,286
|$
|45,767
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share(1)
|$
|0.76
|$
|2.14
|$
|1.17
|$
|2.32
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Operating Income (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|11,106
|$
|12,014
|$
|30,074
|$
|26,702
|(+) Depreciation and amortization
|17,009
|18,844
|34,145
|38,453
|OIBDA(2)
|28,115
|30,858
|64,219
|65,155
|(–) Amortization of deferred gains(3)
|(330
|)
|(4,663
|)
|(661
|)
|(7,738
|)
|(–) OIBDA less amortization of deferred gains attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(6,210
|)
|(3,959
|)
|(15,318
|)
|(12,012
|)
|(–) Cash interest expense, net(4)
|(864
|)
|(3,708
|)
|(1,776
|)
|(7,729
|)
|(–) Income tax obligation
|(1,112
|)
|(16,965
|)
|(3,192
|)
|(17,795
|)
|(+/–) Marketable security gains (losses), net
|13,284
|782
|16,352
|(3,016
|)
|Cash Earnings
|$
|32,883
|$
|2,345
|$
|59,624
|$
|16,865
______________________
- Includes diluted earnings per common share of $0.53 and $0.03 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio. Includes diluted earnings per common share of $0.66 and diluted loss per common share of $0.11 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, related to marking-to-market the Company’s marketable security portfolio.
- All references to OIBDA in this release are calculated in the same manner.
- For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, amortization of deferred gains is included in gains on asset dispositions. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, amortization of deferred gains may be included in operating expenses as a reduction to rental expense and/or included in gains on asset dispositions.
- Amount is net of interest income, excludes capitalized interest, and is net of our partner’s portion of SEA-Vista interest expense of $0.5 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $1.1 million and $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
SEACOR HOLDINGS INC.
FLEET COUNTS
(unaudited)
|Jun. 30, 2019
|Mar. 31, 2019
|Dec. 31, 2018
|Sep. 30, 2018
|Jun. 30, 2018
|Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services
|Bulk Transportation Services:
|Petroleum and chemical carriers - U.S.-flag
|9
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Bulk carriers - U.S.-flag
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Port & Infrastructure Services:
|Harbor tugs - U.S.-flag
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|Harbor tugs - Foreign-flag
|8
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Offshore tug - U.S.-flag
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ocean liquid tank barges - U.S.-flag
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Ocean liquid tank barges - Foreign-flag
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Specialty vessel - Foreign-flag(1)
|2
|1
|—
|—
|—
|Logistics Services:
|PCTC(2) - U.S.-flag
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Short-sea container/RORO(3) vessels - Foreign-flag
|9
|9
|9
|9
|9
|RORO(3) & deck barges - U.S.-flag
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Rail ferries - Foreign-flag
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|74
|73
|73
|73
|73
|Inland Transportation & Logistics Services
|Bulk Transportation Services:
|Dry-cargo barges
|1,374
|1,374
|1,372
|1,372
|1,378
|Liquid tank barges
|20
|20
|20
|20
|20
|Specialty barges(4)
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Towboats:
|4,000 hp - 6,600 hp
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|3,300 hp - 3,900 hp
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Less than 3,200 hp
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Port & Infrastructure Services:
|Harbor boats:
|1,100 hp - 2,000 hp
|18
|18
|18
|18
|18
|Less than 1,100 hp
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Logistics Services:
|Dry-cargo barges
|33
|33
|35
|35
|30
|1,479
|1,479
|1,479
|1,479
|1,480
______________________
- Line handling vessel.
- Pure Car/Truck Carrier.
- Roll On/Roll Off.
- Includes non-certificated 10,000 and 30,000 barrel inland river liquid tank barges.
